Reveal Sound Spire Black Friday Sale 2023

Synth AU/VST Plugin

Spire by Reveal Sound helps producers in finding the sweet middle ground between software and hardware synths. Blessed with 4x multimode oscillators that can create 9 unison each, the plugin also comes with a versatile filter section, high-quality FX processor, and an incredible modulation architecture. Producers looking for that extra fatness in their sounds will find the multiband processor and 3-band EQ within the plugin to be extremely useful. Supported by Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, and Ferry Corsten, Spire has swiftly made its way to the top of the market over the years.

