Review: Ample Bass P

By Olaars 28

There are a lot of plugins out there that emulate bass guitars, but this one from Ample Sounds, released back in 2013 might still be one of the most realistic and thick-sounding yet. Being frequently used by Disclosure and other big artists, Ample Bass P has been one of the industry favorites when it comes to bass guitar. Down below is our in-depth review of the Ample Bass P guitar plugin analyzing if the plugin is actually worth the hype.

Features

When opening up this plugin, you’ll be met by a clean and cheerful interface that consists of a 3.8GB sample library. By going through the presets before diving into the specific parameters of this plugin, you’ll get a general impression of what the plugin delivers sound-wise. The first impression when scrolling through the presets is the thickness it delivers. Most of the stock-bass plugins and even some third-party ones often tend to sound thin without any processing, meanwhile, this one is sounding thick and attractive right away.

The user interface is simple yet elegant and gives the impression that you’re playing with a real electric bass guitar on your screen, but in our opinion, it might be a little bit hard to understand at first if you’re not an experienced producer or bass guitar player.

The top 6 functions that this plugin includes we think is worth mentioning are:

CPC(Customized Parameters Control) enables you to control any button knob by MIDI CC or regular Automation.

Built-in AMP System which includes three classic models: Vintage-15, Bass-500, Bass-Pro.

Dice is a Random Riff Generator: A click will create a new inspiration because it is not simply a random algorithm. Rather, it summarizes the rules by analyzing a bunch of music scores.

2-Line Compressor which has a real-time visualization of input and output signal, two detection modes RMS & Peak, support of soft knee, auto release, and auto makeup.

6-Tap Echo which is a real-time visualization of the processing of a stereo signal. You can tweak the parameters of 6 echo points individually: feedback, pan, volume, etc.

IR Reverb which is providing four types of IR: Room, Studio, Hall, and Larger Hall. 3D visualization of IR spectrum.

Price

Ample Bass P is currently priced at $95.

Verdict

Considering the clean, thick, and bright sound you’ll get and not to forget all the features and presets that are included in this plugin, we’d gladly recommend this for whoever wants to step up their bass game in their productions.

Check out Ample Bass P in action down below:

