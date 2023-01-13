Review: Universal Audio (UAD) Volt 2 Audio Interface

By Hemant Khatri 1.67k

The Universal Audio Volt 2 USB is a powerful and versatile audio interface that is designed to meet the needs of both professional recording engineers and home studio enthusiasts. This interface is packed with features that make it an ideal option for a wide range of recording and mixing applications. Thanks to Universal Audio we recently got hands-on with the UAD Volt 2 Audio Interface. Here’s our comprehensive review of the same.

Built & Package Contents

The UAD Volt 2 boasts a very sleek and elegant look and features a rugged all-metal, vintage-inspired design. On the front panel, you’ll find 2 microphone XLR/TRS Combo Inputs along with an Input meter, Gain knob, and Vintage & Instrument setting for each input. On the right side of the front panel, you’ll find a 48V phantom power button, Monitor knob, Headphone output, headphone volume knob, direct monitoring button & host indicator.

Now coming to the rear panel, there are monitor inputs, MIDI I/O, USB-C & 5VDC power slots. Apart from this, you’ll find a power switch and a Kensington Security Slot.

Front View:

Rear View:

Features

The Volt 2 USB has two line inputs, two line outputs, and a headphone output, making it a versatile option for a wide range of recording and mixing applications. One of the most notable features of the Volt 2 USB is the Vintage Mic Preamp mode which features a Universal Audio 610 tube preamp, as used to record everyone from Ray Charles to Van Halen. Volt 2 gives you the rich, full sound of this iconic UA preamp, thanks to its built-in tube emulation circuitry, a UA exclusive. The preamps constitute the major difference between the Volt & Apollo interfaces.

Using the INST buttons you can toggle the impedance and gain of the line inputs to accommodate Hi-Z instruments, such as electric guitar or bass. These buttons are lit green when the Hi-Z inputs are enabled. Another feature of the Volt 2 USB is its ability to run Universal Audio’s proprietary UAD-2 DSP (digital signal processing) technology. This allows the interface to run high-quality, processor-intensive audio plug-ins without taxing the computer’s CPU. This means that users can run multiple plugins at once without experiencing any latency or performance issues.

UAD Volt 2 also comes in with two direct monitoring options. When the direct monitoring button is lit orange, the inputs are panned to the left and right in stereo and when the button is lit blue, the inputs are panned to the center in mono. Another difference between the Volt & Apollo interfaces from UAD is the Compressor used. Volt interfaces use the Analog 76 Compressor circuit whereas the Apollo interfaces use the Realtime UAD Processing including 1176LN and LA-2A plug-ins

Apart from the hardware features, there’s a bunch of plugins that come along with the Volt 2 interface. The list of included software include

Marshall Plexi Classic Amplifier

Live 11 Lite

Melodyne Essential

Ampeg ® SVT-VR Classic Bass Amp

LX480 Essentials

Virtual Drummer DEEP

Virtual Bassist DANDY

LABS

Price

Universal Audio Volt 2 audio interface is currently available for around $189.00 (varies based on region)

Verdict

In conclusion, the Universal Audio Volt 2 USB is a powerful and versatile audio interface that offers professional-grade sound quality and performance. Its ability to run UAD-2 DSP technology, its Vintage mic preamp microphone preamps, and the included software make it an ideal option for recording and mixing professionals and enthusiasts alike. Its sleek design and affordability make it a great option for a wide range of recording and mixing applications.

Image Credits: Universal Audio

