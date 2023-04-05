Rode Wireless ME Unveiled as Newest Mic for Influencers

By Benjamin Francis Ballard 28

The Rode microphone brand has just debuted the Wireless ME to their already impressive lineup of portable pocket sized microphones. After having worldwide successes with the Wireless GO and the Wireless GO II, the flagship brand of the Sydney based Freedman Group seeks to expand on what has already been a game changer for videographers, social media influencers, and music producers alike.

The Wireless Go series is known for condensing the company’s world class microphone technology, which has dominated the recording industry since 1967, into a compact device that is small and light enough to be clipped onto a t-shirt. This has provided its users with the ability to achieve crystal clear audio on the go while eliminating the need to drag around expensive and bulky equipment. According to Rode, the Wireless ME improves on these functions with cutting edge features such as GainAssist, a high-quality microphone built into both the transmitter and receiver, and complete compatibility with cameras, computers, iPhones, and Android smartphones. Additionally, the new model allows for an additional microphone to be connected so that three sound sources can be recorded simultaneously, compared to the two microphones allowed by the Wireless Go II.

The new microphone is currently available for pre-order only, and will set creators back $149.99 USD. For that price, customers will receive everything they need to make their creative visions become reality. Upon release, the package will include four cables for easy connection to video recording devices, two furry windshields for outdoor recording in windy weather, and a handy pouch for safe storage of the microphone.

Overall, the Rode Wireless ME is primed and ready to become the perfect tool for content creation, interviewing, reporting, presenting, recording arts, filmmaking, and so much more. Content creators are in for a treat. Click here to learn more!

Image credit: Rode (press)