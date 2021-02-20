Roland release JUNO-60 soft-synth

By Feron 17

Since 1973, Roland has been developing revolutionary drum computers, and synthesizers. Roland’s classic TR-909, TR-808, and TB-303 are widely used by artists like The Prodigy, Daft Punk, and Disclosure. The TR-909, JUNO-106, and Jupiter 8 are some of the external pieces of gear being reproduced into digital versions, and now the vintage Roland JUNO-60 is available as a software synthesizer.

The analog Roland JUNO-60 synthesizer was developed a year after its predecessor, JUNO-6, in 1983 containing 56 memory locations to save your sounds, a sub-oscillator, DCO, VCF, VCA, and a built-in Chorus. Roland reproduced its analog circuitry as a foundation into this digital version to match with the characteristic sound of the analog synthesizer. Its overview has been kept the same, but Roland has added some new features. A second envelope has been added, as well as an extended oscillator. A new effects section has been added including reverb, delay, flanger, and several overdrive effects and you’ll be able to choose between the standard JUNO-60 filter and the JUNO-106 filter.

Roland’s JUNO-60 synthesizer is operating on PC and MAC as VST/AU/AAX and will also be functioning within Roland’s System-8 hardware synth. It’s available on the ultimate subscription tier through the Roland Cloud website. Already got an account, then you can purchase the plugin via the Lifetime Keys option for $149.

Image Credit: Roland