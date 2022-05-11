Roland JUNO-X: A modern polysynth with a vintage sound

By Attila Jordan Blesgen

The Roland JUNO-X is the new flagship synth from the Japanese industry titans, delivering a real vintage experience with modern features. Roland`s JUNO series is widely known for its sound and has a high reputation across the music industry. In the 80s, the JUNO series shaped the sound of many pop, synth wave, and house hits, and the legacy continues.

First things first, the JUNO-X got its look from the JUNO-106 synth and features 61 keys and a vocoder that is accessible on the front. Inside, however, is where the real magic happens. The new JUNO-X is not an analog synthesizer- it’s an emulation of its own, but it will deliver you an active analog experience. Roland`s ZEN-Core platform is the backbone of this polysynth, recreating analog behavior and dynamics with high quality, as well as featuring a new synth engine with a Super Saw wave which enables features like velocity sensitivity and a pitch envelope control.

Additionally, it has the arpeggiator from the JUNO-60 synth, a PCM-based XV5080 section, a piano section from Roland`s RD series, and a new vocoder. With 7 Chorus effects and a wide range of 4.000 presets and 90 drum kits, it enables many options and possibilities for sound designers and musicians. For connections you find balanced and line outputs and a MIDI I/O combined with stereo input and a mic input which is directly connected to the vocoder. Roland features the JUNO-X as well as a WC-1 wireless adapter for Roland Cloud Connect to transfer sounds and expansions.

All in all the Roland JUNO-X manages to deliver multiple JUNO synth features in one and creates a modern but vintage-sounding polysynth. The instrument retails for €1.999 or£1.799, and is available now online or in music shops. Watch the video below for more details!

Image Credits: Roland