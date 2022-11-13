Roland T-8: A legendary Beat Machine

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 228

Roland has made a habit of changing the game- they’ve left their mark on the industry with countless pieces of excellent equipment, and their TR-808 and 909 modules are so legendary as to need no introduction. One of their greatest innovations in recent years calls back to these two titans with style and aplomb, making for a “rhythm performer” that does so much more than its tagline might make you think. The Roland T-8 blends vintage feel and sound with modern power and versatility. Our great friends at Reverb were kind enough to send us a demo unit for review. Down below is our in-depth review of the Roland T-8.

Featuring a full reproduction from the TR-808, TR-909, and TR-606 drum machines, paired with the shapeshifting low end of the dynamic TB-303 Bass Line, the T-8 does everything those legendary Roland products can. It builds on the original formula by maintaining the tone and behavior of the 80s classics with Analog Circuit Behavior (ACB) technology while adding plenty of new bells and whistles.

Build quality

The Roland T-8 boasts a very compact and sleek design weighing only 310 grams. The T-8 combines both drums and bass sounds under one roof. It includes a step sequencer, 7 instrument tones (bass drums, snare drum, hand clap, tom, closed hihat, open hihat & bass), a 7-segement screen(for tweaking settings) and an effects section (delay, reverb, overdrive, sidechain). While there are very limited options when it comes to sampling choice, the small yet robust machine allows for plenty of creative options.

Battery Backup

T8 comes in with a Rechargeable lithium-ion battery which is rechargeable over USB, and delivers up to 4.5-hours of use on a full charge.

Features

The T-8 provides very limited options when it comes to sound selection. Bass drum, snare, claps & toms all have a level and tune knob and for hihats the tune knob is replaced with a decay knob. The tune knob provides the option to modify the pitch of the sample. The bass section provides much more control over the sound with options such as level, cutoff, pitch, reso, decay & envelope modulation. The bass section being modeled on the TB-303 machine has the tactile ability to instantly squeeze, squelch, and mangle sounds. The bottom row of buttons or an external MIDI keyboard can be used to play in parts live or to record notes, accents, and slides.

The fx section includes the reverb & delay knobs which sadly are applied on the master channel and not on individual elements.

Sequencer

The core of the T-8 is the sequencer. After selecting a sound, you can simply program the sequencing of that sound by clicking the buttons. You can program anywhere from 1 to 32 steps. What makes it even interesting is that you can program different sequence steps for different sounds. For example you can have your kick looped in a 8-bar sequence and your bassline in a 32 bar sequence.

This is just the start of what the sequencer is capable of. You can even add triplets and double notes using the sequencer. When the keyboard button on bassline is activated you can treat the sequencer like an actual keyboard and play melodies on it. You can even design fills, switch between patterns and a whole lot more using the sequencer. With the 7 segment LED screen and the sequencer you can dive into so many options providing you immense control over the patterns you make with the T-8.

While the T-8 is pretty intuitive and easy to understand in the first go when it comes to making a basic beat, in order to explore its full potential one needs to go through the manual to understand it properly. Also, the inability to save sounds within the machine is a major drawback.

The T-8 is modeled on the legendary 909, 808, and 303 machines, however, doesn’t include the complete set of sounds these machines had. While the machine is fun to play around with and creates interesting arrangements it’s very much limited when it comes to sound design. Here are a few beats that were created just using the T-8:

Price

The T-8’s major advantage is the affordability of the machine. It’s really tough to find budget-friendly yet high-quality gear in the current market. Roland’s beat machine is really powerful for a $199 machine. The T-8 is much more than it meets the eye

Watch the complete T-8 walkthrough here:

You can buy the Roland T-8 on Reverb here:

Image credit: Roland (Press)