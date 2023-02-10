Access professional-quality samples with RouteNote Create

By Feron 181

The number of samples that are online accessible has grown tremendously, especially with the proliferation of sample subscription services. These platforms assure you a certain amount of downloadable samples for a certain price per month/year. Both the users and sellers on these platforms can access or sell their samples within just a few clicks. You’ve probably heard of Splice, one of the most popular services, but there is a new one on the market. Enter RouteNote Create.

“Search, listen, & download hundreds of thousands of royalty-free sounds and samples. Access one-shots, loops, FX & full sample packs from top producers.”

RouteNote Create gives you accessibility to their samples and sample packs separately. You’re being offered a certain amount of samples/packs to preview, but you’ll need to sign-in in order to access all of the sounds. The samples are displayed with cover art, waveform, time, BPM, key, name, and categories. Refine your search for the right samples by key, tempo, sample type, genre, instruments, cinematic/FX, and tags. The included sample packs can be filtered by genre, instruments, cinematic/FX, and tags.

A 4-modeled pricing service is available which ensures you a different amount of credits, save & share collections, and a 100% royalty-free policy:

Hobbyist ($2.99/month): 100 credits

($2.99/month): 100 credits Bedroom Producer ($5.99/month): 300 credits

($5.99/month): 300 credits Professional ($9.99/month): 600 credits

($9.99/month): 600 credits Boss ($14.99/month): 2000 credits

All of these functions are curated for the ones who are looking for new samples, while on the other hand, you have got the opportunity to start earning in 2 different ways.

RouteNote holds onto a special Partners tab, including an Affiliate program and the option to become a Contributor. Affiliating a referred product lets you earn on every subscriber. You’re being offered a unique link that you can share on every platform and a personal dashboard including your earnings and who you refer. A standard commission is 10% of every sale you make, paid monthly through PayPal. If you’re an artist willing to share your samples with the rest of the world, you can get involved by filling out their business inquiries contact form. The following features are linked with a contributor:

Start earning 50% of revenue

Monthly paid

Non-exclusivity

Create unlimited packs

Your own contributor page