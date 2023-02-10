Search

 

 

RouteNote Create
Tech, Tech News

Access professional-quality samples with RouteNote Create

By
181

The number of samples that are online accessible has grown tremendously, especially with the proliferation of sample subscription services. These platforms assure you a certain amount of downloadable samples for a certain price per month/year. Both the users and sellers on these platforms can access or sell their samples within just a few clicks. You’ve probably heard of Splice, one of the most popular services, but there is a new one on the market. Enter RouteNote Create.

 

HOT DEAL: New Sound of Techno (Melodic Techno sample pack) – Click here to checkout

 

“Search, listen, & download hundreds of thousands of royalty-free sounds and samples. Access one-shots, loops, FX & full sample packs from top producers.”
RouteNote Create gives you accessibility to their samples and sample packs separately. You’re being offered a certain amount of samples/packs to preview, but you’ll need to sign-in in order to access all of the sounds. The samples are displayed with cover art, waveform, time, BPM, key, name, and categories. Refine your search for the right samples by key, tempo, sample type, genre, instruments, cinematic/FX, and tags. The included sample packs can be filtered by genre, instruments, cinematic/FX, and tags.
A 4-modeled pricing service is available which ensures you a different amount of credits, save & share collections, and a 100% royalty-free policy:
  • Hobbyist ($2.99/month): 100 credits
  • Bedroom Producer ($5.99/month): 300 credits
  • Professional ($9.99/month): 600 credits
  • Boss ($14.99/month): 2000 credits

All of these functions are curated for the ones who are looking for new samples, while on the other hand, you have got the opportunity to start earning in 2 different ways.

RouteNote holds onto a special Partners tab, including an Affiliate program and the option to become a Contributor. Affiliating a referred product lets you earn on every subscriber. You’re being offered a unique link that you can share on every platform and a personal dashboard including your earnings and who you refer. A standard commission is 10% of every sale you make, paid monthly through PayPal. If you’re an artist willing to share your samples with the rest of the world, you can get involved by filling out their business inquiries contact form. The following features are linked with a contributor:

  • Start earning 50% of revenue
  • Monthly paid
  • Non-exclusivity
  • Create unlimited packs
  • Your own contributor page
Click here to try out RouteNote Create for free (with a limited amount of options) or start signing up, selecting your favorite subscription service, and start exploring.
Image Credits: RouteNote Create
Tags: ,
0

- DJ/Producer from the Netherlands. - Graduated from the Conservatory in Amsterdam. - Currently working as the technical writer at We Rave You

[email protected]