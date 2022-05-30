Sample Packs in the style of: Flume

By Feron 73

Flume conquered the world with his global hits such as Never Be Like You, Disclosure You & Me (Flume Remix), and Say It. His unique beats inspired many artists leading up to a new era within the electronic music scene. His typical kick drums and textural effects can hardly be copied but there are some fantastic sample packs out there that can help you achieve a similar sound to Flume. Down below, you’ll find a list of 7 sample packs inspired by Flume.

1. FLUMED by Surge Sounds

The most unique aspect of Flume is his unique sound design. Surge sounds created a pack of Cthulhu & Serum Presets. Included within are 492 files consisting of 64 Serum presets, 24 Xfer Cthulhu Chord Presets & 3 Construction Kits.

Buy Here

2. Flumen by Oliver’s Library

Oliver’s Library is so-called to be inspired by Flume’s legendary Skin album, his debut album ‘Flume’, and his groundbreaking Mixtape. This pack contains 100+ serum presets, 10+ Sylenth1 presets, 150+ drum samples, 10 guitar loops, 100+ foley, 40+ FX, and 4 group stems. A number of 569 files add up to this 460 MB-sized sample pack.

Buy Here

3. Downtempo Lounge by Ghosthack

Ghosthack included 446 sounds, inspired by Flume and Odesza, inside this Lounge pack. A wide range of one-shot samples is included. The samples consist of vocal cuts, percussions, snares, synths, SFX, vinyl crackles, multiple bass loops, drum loops, melodic loops, and construction kits.

Buy Here

4. Inevitability Vol.2 by Gill Chang

This sample pack is mainly focused on offering high-quality loops, suitable for Future Bass. Every loop is categorized into loops & one-shots, BPM, key, and instruments. Get your hands on punchy kicks, vocal one-shots, drum fills, percussive sounds, and much more.

Buy Here

5. Flumed by W.A. Production

Flumed is a 2.4 GB-sized pack containing high-quality samples inspired by Flume. A total of 8 construction kits, 32 drum loops, 14 drum samples, 26 Serum/Massive & Sylenth 1 presets, and 14 fills are included. All of these WAV files are 100& royalty-free.

Buy Here

6. Eclectic Pop by Loopmasters

Eclectic Pop is a fusion between Hip-Hop and House, inspired by artists such as Disclosure and Flume. All of the loops and one-shots are at 24bit, 44.1Khz, ranging from 68-140BPM. Be ready to raise the bar of music production with these professional samples.

Buy Here

7. Ultimate Future Bass Toolkit by Oversampled

Peter, the CEO of Oversampled, himself gathered some aspiring producers and engineers for the creation of this Future Bass sample pack. A group of hard-hitting drums, poppy melodies, professional vocals, heavy 808’s, epic FX, and some bonus MIDI files are included. A total of 1520 samples are forming this Ultimate sample pack.

Buy Here

