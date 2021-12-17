Samplesound launch new Afro & Deep House Sample Pack by Luca Bacchetti

By Feron 13

At the earlier stages of his career, he started to pursue his passion for music production while being an Italian radio speaker throughout the ’90s. His love for techno music showed up pretty quickly, after being submerged by Hip Hop & drum’n’bass. This DJ/Producer, currently residing in Barcelona, is well-known for his combination of storytelling and techno music. His groovy & beat-driven productions send the crowd, at venues such as Fabric, Circoloco DC10, and Cielo, into raptures. Luca Bacchetti conquered the techno-house scene by storm and added his own unique touch to it. After the collaboration with the exquisite Techno duo Tapefeed, Samplesound has launched a new sample pack together with the Italian artist Luca Bacchetti.

This artist series collection is suitable for a range of different genres such as Afro House, Tech House, and Deep House. The sample packs will provide you immense inspiration for you to craft your next song. Use your imagination and guidance to create your personal story within songs while using this pack. All of Luca’s groovy shakers, tight percussions, organic claps, and solid kicks can be found within this pack. Included within is a total of 197 files:

10 Kits

18 Bass Loops

9 FX

25 Hihat Loops

16 Kick Loops

23 Percussion Loops

9 Shaker Loops

19 Snare & Clap Loops

33 Synth Loops

12 Background FX

Once you get hold of this premium sample pack you’ll be able to participate in Samplesound’s contest for music producers. Create a song, using at least 3 samples from Luca’s sample pack and get a chance to release your music on Bacchetti’s label called ENDLESS. More info can be found here.

Price

The Luca Bacchetti (Afro, Deep & Electronic Sounds) sample pack is currently available at a price of £22.90. There’s also an extra option available to get 15% off at the checkout if you add their Zesol Afro House Pack (£18.10) to your cart. Have a closer look at the sample pack down below:

buy here

Image Credits: Samplesound, Luca Bacchetti