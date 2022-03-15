Samplesound release new sample pack & contest with Davide Squillace

By Isaac 32

Samplesound has been a purveyor of great sample packs for some time now, selling packs from a variety of genres and labels as well as making their own. It wasn’t long ago that they released a groovy afro and deep house sample pack in conjunction with Italian DJ/producer Luca Bacchetti, and now they’ve got a similar collaboration with Davide Squillace. A royalty-free techno/tech house pack with over 100 loops and over 50 one-shots, the Davide Squillace Modular Collection also comes with the chance to have your music released by Squillace’s label, This and That!

Squillace, who grew up in Naples, began his adventure in electronic music while living in London in the mid 90s. He’s always had an ear for music, and after receiving an education from the Naples School of Sound Engineering he set out for Barcelona to begin his career in earnest. The Catalan city would become his base of operations as he proceeded to tour Europe and release music across multiple well-known labels. He’s even founded a few (Sketch, Minisketch, Hideout, Titbit, This and That) of his own, and has been busy ever since.

Much like the one held in conjunction with the release of the Luca Bacchetti Afro & Deep House sample pack, the contest for this pack challenges you to make the best song you can, using at least 3 samples from the pack. Simply log in or register with Samplesound, buy the pack, make a song using at least 3 samples from the pack, create a short video of you producing the song, upload it to Instagram with Samplesound and Davide Squillace tagged, and turn in the finished song to [email protected] Not only will the winner have their song released by This and That, they will also receive a €100 coupon to Samplesound!

The content in the pack is as follows:

19 bass loops

31 drum loops

35 full loops

20 FX

19 percussion loops

19 synth loops

24 top loops

10 clap one shots

14 hi hat one shots

12 kick one shots

7 shaker one shots

6 ride one shots

5 snare one shots

The Davide Squillace Modular Collection is available on Samplesounds’ website here for £21.90- upon purchase, you will be eligible to enter the accompanying contest! All entries must be received by 18th April 2022, with the winner to be announced on 2nd May 2022. You can review the official contest details here.

