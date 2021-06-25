Get 40% off on sample packs in Samplesound Summer sale

By Feron 16

Summer has officially started, which means the start of some amazing sales on plugins and sample packs. To keep your tracks fresh, you need to update your sample library with some high-quality samples from time to time. One great place to look for samples is the Samplesound platform. The recently updated layout will help you in finding a sample pack of your liking without much effort. Get to know more about the Samplesound annual summer sale down below.

The Samplesound Summer sale of 2021 has some exciting deals on top-notch sample packs. Scroll through their endless sample library and get hold of your favorite samples. The catalog is divided into multiple sections such as Genres, Labels, Free Samples, and Bundles, where this discount can be applied to.

Select your favorite genre such as Trap, Hip Hop, Deep House, Techno, etc, and expect to find some high-quality sample packs. Select one of their Top 10 sample packs, from the best artists within their genres, such as Funk Cartel, Candi Staton, and Dennis Cruz. Hover above the Labels tab and select your favorite sample pack labels, such as Strax Records, Traplife, Audentity Records, and Unity Records. You’ll find some amazing free techno, tech house, trap, and vocal samples within the Free Samples section as well. Last but not least, you’ll find Samplesound’s best bundles under the Bundles tab.

Every section offers top-notch samples suitable for every genre. Scroll through a vast amount of construction kits, one-shots, and loops and you’ll be surprised how many amazing kickdrums, percussion loops, top loops, vocal samples, bass shots, FX, and synth loops there are. Strengthen your toolset with these unique sample packs.

Until 7th July 2021, you’ll be able to get a 40% discount on your order by using the code: 40-SUMMER21. Don’t miss this opportunity and grab your favorite sample packs by clicking the button down below.

Image Credits: Samplesound