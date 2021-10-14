Tapefeed & Samplesound launch new Industrial Techno Sample Pack

Over the past couple of years, one of the genres that have outshined the rest of electronic music subgenres is Techno. The growth of underground music culture has skyrocketed in recent times and many producers from different genres have switched to making Techno or incorporating Techno sounds in their music. Keeping in mind the current boom of Techno sounds, Samplesound has collaborated with one of the best producers in the industry, Tapefeed, for its latest Industrial Techno sample pack.

The pack features a collection of analog techno sounds, drum loops, and synth loops. One of the most important factors in techno is sound design. The analog-rich texture of the sounds within the pack is quite a delight. While making Techno, one must also keep in mind that the track should be optimized for playing live. The drums, synths, leads & percussion have been crafted to punch through any sound system. Included within the pack are:

109 Drum Loops

65 FX

63 One Shots

36 Modulare Lead Loops

29 Percussion Loops

25 Synth Loops

30 Top Loops

Tapefeed, the mastermind behind the sample pack, are well recognized among the Techno music scene because of their experimental sounds & break-beat grooves. The sheer quality of their music production has landed them performances with the legendary Jeff Mills, Paula Temple, Perc & many more.

Price

Tapefeed Industrial Techno sample pack by Samplesound is currently priced at £18.99. All samples are 100% royalty-free.

Check out the preview of the sample pack down below:

Buy here

Image Credits: Samplesound, Tapefeed