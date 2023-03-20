Sennheiser Profile: Next-level podcasting mic

The award-winning audio company Sennheiser has recently launched its latest USB microphone, the Sennheiser Profile. The microphone is targeted at podcasters, content creators, and streamers who want to elevate the audio quality of their recordings. The microphone is composed of high-quality materials, including an aluminum casing and a metal grille for durability. Its wide range of features allows the user to get right to recording with its plug-and-play connectivity.

The Sennheiser Profile USB microphone uses a 24-bit / 48kHz A/D converter that provides a high-quality signal. The microphone utilizes a cardioid polar pattern that helps to reduce background noise for accurate vocal recordings. The microphone has a full range frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz. Its simple form factor includes a mute button and a volume control knob. While a desktop stand and a USB cable are included in the standard edition, a Profile Streaming set is offered as well; including a 3-point self-locking boom arm. The microphone is compatible with Windows and macOS, as well as a wide range of recording software. The Sennheiser Profile also supports zero-latency monitoring, making it easier for the user to record and monitor their audio.

Overall, this microphone is an easy-to-use solution for podcasters, content creators, and streamers who want to take their audio production quality to the next level. With its affordable price point of USD 118, the Sennheiser Profile USB microphone is certainly worth your consideration.

Image credit: Sennheiser (Press)