Xfer Serum Presets Black Friday Deals 2022

By Hemant Khatri 105

Since its debut in 2014, Steve Duda’s creation Xfer Serum has completely transformed the sound design process. Even after all these years, Serum is still considered as one of the best Synth VST Plugins. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular plugins due to its ease of use and extensive features. There are numerous presets for Xfer Serum on the market, owing to its widespread popularity. And with the Black Friday sales going on in full force we have compiled a list of best black Friday deals on Xfer Serum presets.

1. Monosounds Studio Black Friday Sale

Monosounds Studio has one of the best Black Friday deals running at the moment. All their sample packs and instruments are available for just 10$ for a limited time. They have Serum presets for almost every electronic genre. You can find some our handpicked selections down below:

Inspired by the world’s most famous festival Coachella.

Bumpy Guitar Presets for Xfer Serum is something that’s different but still sounds awesome. These Serum Guitar Presets will brighten up your day, or maybe add something more dark and moody.

Colors brings the modern, the future, and the past together with a diverse and inspiring collection of presets.

Creative Serum lead presets is a creative toolkit that is suited for any style of production. Whether you are producing an EDM, Trap, Future Bass, Hip Hop, Pop or R&B song

2. Production Music Live Black Friday Sale

1000+ Serum Presets produced by melodic techno and house artists made for Melodic, Deep, House, Tropical Techno and Underground music

Berlin Techno Sound Pack for Serum: Presets and MIDIs in underground style of Labels like Afterlife, Drumcode, Systematic, Outta Limits, 1605

100+ Professionally Crafted Serum Presets, 100+ MIDI Files and 100+ WAV Files (One for each preset, 100% Royalty-Free) inspired sound of artists like Massano, Innellea, Cassian

70+ Professionally Crafted Presets for Xfer Serum inspired by the style of artists like Rodriguez Jr., Olander, Bodzin, Afterlife.

3. Ghosthack Black Friday Sale on Serum Presets

100 outstanding Patches for Dubstep, Riddim, Trap, Hybrid, Future Bass, House and EDM productions

70 Presets and 70 Wavetables for Serum

Get the latest sounds from famous Neurofunk artists like Noisia, Black Sun Empire, Emperor, Mefjus, Phace and Evol Intent.

70 fully editable Serum presets

If you’re looking for heavy dubstep and riddim basslines that hit the club dancefloors as well as famous dubstep youtube channels like Dubstep Gutter, than this is the right pack for you!

4. ADSR Black Friday Sale

50 royalty-free Xfer Serum presets

1 Demonstrational FLP project file & 64 Serum presets

15 Bass Presets, 36 Chord Presets, 8 FX Presets, 22 Lead Presets, 17 Pads & more

212 808 Style presets for Xfer Serum

5. Loopmasters Black Friday Sale

60 Presets (Arp, Bass, Lead, Pad, Pluck, Stab) & 60 Midi

31 presets inspired by artists such as ASC, Source Direct, Sully, Overlook, Clarity, San, and Gremlinz

All the essentials are covered including hypnotic arps, sublime atmos, tight bass, punchy chords, precise drums, essential fx, epic leads, crunchy noises, sublime sequences and cloud nine synths.

Drawing inspiration from artists such as Kumarion, Emperor, Black Sun Empire, Mejfus, Noisia, Phace, Spor, Prolix, InsideInfo and The Upbeats to name a few, Neurofunk Serum provides producers with the most sought-after sounds from the genre direct via Serum.

Read Next: Best Black Friday deals for Melodic Techno music producers in 2022

Image Credits: Xfer