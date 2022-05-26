Skullcandy launches Mod Bluetooth Earbuds

The new Skullcandy Mod Bluetooth earbuds are set to change the market. The American company is known for many headphones that come at a reasonable and rather low price, but they deliver a great sound and experience. Nowadays Bluetooth earbuds are a must-have and everybody has at least one pair of them. But the price range of high-quality earbuds is immense and Skullcandy is up to change that. Let us take a closer look at Skullcandy’s Mod Bluetooth Earbuds in-depth down below.

At first, the multipoint Bluetooth makes it possible to stay connected with two devices at once, without any problems. They manage themselves and switch to your phone when you get a call even if you’re watching movies or working on your laptop. With Stay Aware Skullcandy delivers another pro feature because the earbuds won’t keep you in a solo mode while walking on the street or working at the office to still get important information that happens around you.

In total the Mod Bluetooth earbuds have a battery life of 34 hours divided into a 7-hour earbud battery and a 27-hour case battery. Skullcandy also added a customized earbud app where you can control different features like Equalization, Multipoint Bluetooth, and the stay aware mode. Plus you have a button control where you can change the settings of your earbud settings the way you like it.

Skullcandy`s Mod Bluetooth earbuds are now available for Pre-Order and with pricing of just 59,99 dollars they are set to give you a great listening and working experience for a low budget.

Image credits: Skullcandy