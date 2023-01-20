Slooply- Massive New Sample Platform

As every producer or DJ knows, a good sample platform is critical to making electronic music. Whether you know exactly what kinds of sounds you need or just hope to find inspiration, you typically want a platform to offer a variety of high-quality sounds in an easy and welcoming interface. The new kid on the block Slooply does just that, and we’ve got a special offer to give you the perfect excuse to try them out. Read till the end to get a 50% discount code on Slooply.

Slooply features over a million royalty-free sounds in WAV or MIDI formats; like with most similar platforms, it works using a credit system. All the sounds, sorted according to genre, mood, type, key, or artist, are studio-quality recordings that are yours forever upon downloading. Slooply also runs on a subscription-based model with several options for both annual and monthly billing, perfect for any budget.

Monthly plans:

Starter: $ 7.99 – 120 credits

Basic: $ 14.99 – 400 credits

Premium: $ 21.99 – 700 credits

Max: $ 29.99 – 1200 Credits

Save on your bottom line with an annual plan:

Starter: $ 79.99 – 120 credits per month (equivalent to $6.65 a month)

Basic: $ 149.99 – 400 credits per month ($12.49 a month)

Premium: $ 219.99 – 700 credits per month ($18.33 a month)

Max: $ 299.99 – 1200 credits per month ($ 24.99 a month)

Create your Slooply account by clicking the button below and get access to thousands of free sounds. As a special offer exclusively for We Rave You Tech readers, take 50% off of any plan with the code WERAVEYOU50. Please note that the discount code works for the first month/year depending on the selected option.

Image credit: R-loops