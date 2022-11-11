Softube offers up to 70% off during Black Friday sales

Softube has begun a month of deals on its powerful plugins during its Black November sales event. The company is offering two sets of deals every week in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, giving producers the opportunity to grab a wide variety of plug-ins for up to 70% off the retail price. While creators are encouraged to check back in every week to see what new deals are available, one deal which appears to be available throughout the month is an incredible 66% savings on the Weiss Pro Mixing Bundle. Included in the bundle is the MM-1, EQ MP, Compressor/Limiter, and Deess, a package that normally goes for $896 and is currently available for just $332, plus an additional 10% with the code MIXWEISS.

As previously mentioned, Softube will be constantly updating its deals, so the ones highlighted here will be available from November 11th through the 14th. Act fast and be sure to check back through the end of the month to see what other deals are offered!

1. Heartbeat Drum Synthesizer – Just $59, normally sells for $139.

Eight channels of drum sounds, mostly based on modeled analog synthesis

Four channel Auto Layer Machine for layering sounds or triggering beat patterns

Adapted versions of TSAR-1 Reverb and Valley People Dyna-mite included, as well as Filter Echo and output saturation

2. Chandler Limited® Zener-Bender – Just $245, normally sells for $549

The historic EMI/Abbey Road sound from the late 60s realized by Chandler Limited®’s hardware and reimagined for a modern studio context

Includes four plug-ins: Zener-Bender, Zener Limiter, Curve Bender and Zener-Bender for Console 1

Units used on modern classic records by Beyoncé, The White Stripes, and Lady Gaga

3. Model 82 Sequencing Mono Synth – Just $69, normally sells for $99

A ‘90s techno idol accurately emulated for faithful sound and feelings

The authentically inspiring sequencer and arpeggiator of the up-all-night original

Two versions included: the instrument and five modules for Modular

Image Credit: Softube

