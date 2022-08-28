smart:comp 2- The new spectro-dynamic compressor by Sonible

Australian company Sonible always aims for audio experiences of the highest level. Their team works with DJs, engineers, software developers, AI experts, and musicians in order to combine technical possibilities with creative expression. Recently, they’ve gone and added an array of audio plugins and hardware units to their catalog- equalizers, reverbs, limiters, and more- which can be found in some of the biggest and best studios around the world. They’ve also dropped the second version of their prominent smart compressor. Meet the Sonible smart:comp 2.

Sonible’s first version of the compressor already had artificial intelligence doing most of the work for you. More and more common nowadays, AI is a great tool in production for beginners or those who simply want some help along the way. Sonible did a great job of improving the AI tech in this compressor by taking intelligence to a higher level: Smart:comp 2 holds on to content-aware processors and automatic parametrization, giving you the ultimate transparency and integrity.

First and foremost, we have to talk about where the magic happens: the AI analysis process. Select the right input signal and choose a suitable profile (universal, keys, guitars, drums, etc.). Once you’re set, you can start the playback and press the record button, then just sit back and relax as the compressor comes up with appropriate compression settings. Use the spectral compression settings (style, spectral comp, color) to dial in just the right amount of the effect.

Sonible incorporated a large visualizer, mapping every feature a compressor holds onto 1 screen. At the top, you’ll find a red line visualizing the compressors working; the ratio can be changed just underneath that. The threshold lets you can select the right amount by looking at the incoming signals’ info. A total of 6 different threshold settings are included: Standard, Balance Mid, Expand Mid, Squeeze Mid, Parallel Comp, and Noise Gate. Get access to the attack and release settings by expanding the widgets, and another visualizer will be opened where you can change the settings. Inside the spectral compression range, you’ll also find the frequency broadband where you can choose the right frequency range. Open up the sidechain tab in order to enable a low cut, 2 bells, or a high cut.

Choose whether you want to apply stereo or mid/side compression and affect the mids and sides separately; check the input signal and limitation on the right side in order to see how the signal is behaving. At the far left, a frequency display will appear where you can see which frequencies are being processed. Scale the visualizer all the way from -24 up to -96. Click on the little cog icon on the top right and enable multiple great features such as setting input gain after learning and enabling auto gain after learning.

Sonible’s smart:comp 2 is available at an introductory price of €89 (normally €129) until August 31st.

