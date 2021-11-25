Sonible smart:EQ 3 Plugin is an AI enabled Game Changer

By Isaac 20

Austrian plugin and hardware developer Sonible dropped the latest iteration in its smart: EQ series earlier this year, and, as they had with the previous two, has delivered an intuitive and impressive equalizer that threatens to render all of your other EQs obsolete. This is the Sonible smart:EQ 3 equalizer.

smart:EQ 3 is an A.I.-enabled equalizer that analyzes any audio track and creates a custom, idealized filter: simply load it into your DAW of choice, play your track, click on the turquoise “learn” button, and watch as it automatically makes a “smart:filter“. All of this happens in a matter of seconds, quickly and easily balancing out your track. Naturally, this isn’t meant to be the end of it- rather, it creates the perfect starting point for you to go in further and fine-tune every aspect of your EQ. With so many parameters and features, smart:EQ 3 is sure to satisfy even the meticulous producer. Numerous sound profiles allow you to pick a preset to best suit the particular track you’re working on (i.e. Synth, Electric Guitar, Drums, etc.) or make your own for future tracks. You can apply up to 24 different filters at a time on up to 6 individual tracks. Spectral mixing with the smart:EQ 3 is especially impressive: all you have to do is drag and drop! Simply click “join group” to put your tracks into a hierarchy of importance- smart:EQ 3 will learn the instances and automatically adapt them to create a balanced mix. You can even assign profiles to the tracks within the group view. Creating a hierarchy by dragging and dropping your tracks to rank them from 1 (takes the lead) down to 3 (background support) makes spectral mixing remarkably easy and efficient. It’s cross-channel processing made simple and intelligent. Perhaps more importantly than any particular feature, the plug-in as a whole is extremely intuitive and smooth. Even if you’re a complete beginner, you should have absolutely no problem figuring it out.

AI can be a bit difficult to get your head around at first, we have always been the type to think that it would get more in the way than help. However, after applying smart:EQ 3 to some of our projects, we quickly realized just what a powerful tool it can be. A particularly muddy mix that I had been working on sounded infinitely clearer the moment I put the smart:filter on, and after just a small amount of fiddling with the controls, I had found the sharp feel that had been eluding me. Sonible has made an EQ that offloads some of the more tedious elements of mixing while still giving you the ability to do it all manually. The AI works for you, not just with you, and it’ll surely make a believer out of any skeptic.

Looking to get your hands on the Sonible smart:EQ 3 equalizer? Try it free for 30 days or get it for €129 on the Sonible website by clicking the button down below.

Image Credits: Sonible