Sonic Academy Kick 2 Black Friday Sale 2021

Drum Synth AU/VST Plugin

Kick 2 is the renewed version of Sonic Academy’s Kick developed in 2016. Sculpt your favorite kick from scratch, choose the right kick out of the 230+ included presets, or drag & drop your favorite click sample into the plugin. The custom factory presets are suitable for a broad range of genres ranging from drum & bass and house to techno and trance. Use its large graph to control the key and length of the kick sample. At the right section you can add up to 3 click samples to the overall sound and change their pitch, length, start, and frequency spectrum separately. At the bottom section, you’ll find a built-in sub-control, allowing you to add sub-harmonic content to the kick. Next to that, you’ll find a compressor as well as a distortion FX and a small EQ section. Happy with the kick? Use the render feature to bounce the sample to an audio file.

Black Friday Deal: Kick 2 is currently available for 40% off as part of Sonic Academy’s Black Friday Sale.

Price: £29.97 (discounted from $49.95)

| Black Friday VST Plugin Deals | The Best Sales

grab the deal