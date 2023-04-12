Sony Announce New MDR-MV1 Open-Back Studio Monitors

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 203

Sony is always one of the first brands to come to mind in regards to headphones, both for personal and professional use. DJ’s, producers, and general music-makers in particular will be happy to hear about their latest offering- the Japanese audio mavens are back with a new set of open-back studio monitors, the Sony MDR-MV1.

The MDR-MV1 is a hi-res option crafted specifically to excel with helping you create binaural mixes, a sort of listening experience in which you perceive sound as having positions and moving in 360 degrees. With specially designed low-distortion, high-compliance HD drivers and a fine-tuned open-back structure which optimizes accurate sound field reproduction, these headphones promise to give you natural and rich bass reproduction while remaining neutral. Detachable cables and secure, lightweight suede ear pads suggest that the MDR-MV1 will provide a smooth experience both inside and out.

It’s not yet clear when the Sony MDR-MV1 headphones will go on sale- the product’s page on the Sony website simply says that they will be available soon. They are currently available for preorder from Sweetwater at a price of $399.99. Keep up to date with us at We Rave You Tech for updates on the MDR-MV1 as they come, and watch the video below to see Sony’s teaser for their latest pair of stereo monitor headphones!

Image credit: Sony (Press)

