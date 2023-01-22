Sony reveals two new Android supported Walkman products

By Chris Vuoncino 255

Long before streaming services and iTunes, the Sony Walkman was the premier device for listening to music on the go. While the classic design and product have a far diminished market in the modern age, the legacy of the Walkman is carried forward with the launch of two new products in the Walkman family being released this year.

While the latest design does not offer the ability to play cassette tapes, Sony has worked hard to create a physical look and feel that replicates the features of the original product. Equipped with a headphone jack, a spot for a lanyard, a slot for an SD card, and external, physical buttons that control most functions, the new product works hard to combine nostalgia for the iconic product with a modern-day feel and use. For this latest release, two distinct designs were announced and they both come at separate price points as well. The new models to be released are the NW-A300 and NW-ZX700.

The Walkman NW-A300 model is the update from the 2019 Walkman release, and now offers Android technology, longer battery life, and better internal chips. Featuring a 3.6-inch 1280 x 720 touchscreen LCD, 32 GB of storage, Wi-Fi 802.11AC, and Bluetooth 5, and promises a battery life of 36 hours for 44.1 kHz FLAC playback or up to 32 hours of 96 kHz FLAC, the NW-A300 retails for $430. The NW-ZX700 is the more powerful of the two models, with a larger design, it contains an amplifier as well as both a 4.4mm and standard 3.5mm headphone jack. The price tag for the NW-ZX700 is significantly higher at $820, but Sony has put together a quality product video to fully demonstrate the product’s value.

Whether you are a fan of the original Walkman and hope to add a new one to the collection or are curious to own a standalone digital media player, Sony and the Walkman product line are certainly a great place to start. Watch the NW-ZX700 product video below and find out more details as well as where to purchase from Sony here.

Image Credit: Sony