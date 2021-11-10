Soundtoys Black Friday 2021 Sale on VST/AU Plugins is live now

The creators of popular plugins such as Decapitator, Little Alterboy, Echo Boy, Soundtoys have now officially launched its Black Friday 2021 Sale on AU & VST Plugins. Starting Nov 10 to December 1, you will be able to avail massive discounts on their bundles and individual plugins. Their catalog of mixing plugins is immaculate and one of the best out there. We have listed some of our favorite picks from the Black Friday sale down below.

Best Soundtoys Black Friday 2021 Deals on VST Plugins

Get to know more about some of the above-mentioned deals down below:

1. Soundtoys 5 Plugin Bundle – $229.00 (from $499.00)

The Soundtoys 5 Bundle includes all 21 Soundtoys plug-ins – Crystallizer, Decapitator, EchoBoy, Little AlterBoy, EchoBoy Jr., Little Plate, PrimalTap, Devil-Loc Deluxe, Radiator, MicroShift, Tremolator, Sie-Q, FilterFreak, PhaseMistress, PanMan, Little MicroShift, Little PrimalTap, Little Radiator, & Devil-Loc. The Soundtoys mixing bundle is pretty much self-sufficient and good enough to take care of all your effect plugin needs. Similar to Black Friday 2020, the bundle is available for $229 for a limited time.

2. Soundtoys Effect Rack – $129.00 (from $299.00)

Within the effect rack, you can combine various different Sountoys Plugins to create some interesting effect combinations. The Soundtoys effect rack has 14 Soundtoys effects in one powerful plug-in.

3. Soundtoys Decapitator Analog Saturator – $69.00 (from $199.00)

Decapitator is one of the most sought-after Saturator vst plugins in the industry. With its five different analog saturation models and analog-modeled tone control, Decapitator warms up any sound effortlessly. Soundtoys Decapitator is currently available at 65% off discount this Black Friday.

4. EchoBoy – $69.00 (from $199.00)

EchoBoy is an amazing echo plugin containing over 25 different echo styles. The VST is a digital emulation of some of the world’s best vintage analog gear. Currently available at 65% off.

5. Little PrimalTap – $29.00 (from $79.00)

Primal Tap is a great effect plugin if you are looking for something out of the box. You can add echo, loop, warp, mangle, and distort, all within the same plugin.

6. Crystallizer – $39.00 (from $149.00)

Crystallizer’s – plug-in based on Eventide H3000’s reverse algorithm – mission is to transform instruments using a combination of pitch shifting and reversed echo. Time and again this plugin has received quite some support from leading artists for its sheer ability to spice up boring arrangements.

7. Little AlterBoy – $39.00 (from $99.00)

Simple plug-in with a huge range of vocal transformations for dramatic voice alteration. Little AlterBoy is regarded as one of the best vocal manipulation plugins at the moment.

8. FilterFreak – $39.00 (from $149.00)

FilterFreak is a plugin-based around filters. You can utilize the essence of classic analog resonant filters with the help of this plugin.

8. Little Plate – $39.00 (from 99.00)

Electromechanical reverb inspired by the original EMT 140 plate reverb with warm, rich, and spacious sound. Little Plate adds a nice lush texture to your sounds.

9. Radiator – $39.00 (from $129.00)

This one is also inspired by analog mixing equipment. It captures the vintage vibe, drive, and magic tone of the 1567a tube mixer. A beast on bass and drums.

10. Devil-Loc Deluxe – $39.00 (from $129.00)

Thanks to the Devil-Loc Deluxe compressor you can crush & pound drums with a lot of creative flexibility.

