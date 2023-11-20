Soundtoys Decapitator Black Friday Sale 2023

Saturation AU/VST Plugin

Decapitator is a trailblazing saturation tool created by Soundtoys which is extensively used by producers to get just the right amount of saturation for their sounds. The plugin heavily resembles the working of an analog counterpart, providing 5 different models to choose from. It also includes support to shape the saturated sound and parallel processing without having to use routing and sub-mixes. Saturation is a crucial part of the mix, and with the credibility of a brand like Soundtoys, Decapitator is deservedly one of the top preferences of the producers at the moment.

| Browse the best Black Friday deals here.

Black Friday Deal: Soundtoys Decapitator is currently available at 75% off as part of Soundtoys Black Friday 2023 Sale.

Price: $49 (discounted from $199)

buy here