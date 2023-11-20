Soundtoys Little AlterBoy Black Friday Sale 2023

Vocal Manipulation AU/VST Plugin

Little Alterboy is a vocal processing tool by Soundtoys where the producers can leverage a wide range of voice transformations with just a few clicks. From altering the pitch of the song to changing the gender influence of vocals, there’s so much Little Alterboy can do. It has to be essential for every producer’s arsenal, especially the ones who consistently deal with vocals in their tunes. One can also use the built-in mix control to create instant vocal harmonies.

Black Friday Deal: Soundtoys Little AlterBoy is currently available at 50% off as part of Soundtoys Black Friday 2023 Sale.

Price: $49 (discounted from $99)

