Every producer or musician starts out as a fan- we’ve all sat around, our favorite record blaring through the headphones, asking ourselves, “how did they do that?” How do our favorite artists make their songs so great? Our new series, In The Studio, pulls back the curtain to answer all your questions, giving you an exclusive look into the gear, software, workflow, and thinking behind the latest and greatest tunes in dance music.

First up: Spektre, and their recent summer techno anthem, “Endless Days”, released on their Respekt label. Their first new original music since the beginning of the pandemic, “Endless Days” combines breakbeat rhythms with a four-on-the-floor kick and old-school piano. Out since May, it’s seen support from the likes of Joyhauser, Rebūke, Joris Voorn, UMEK, and Bart Skils.

Hailing from the UK, Paul Maddox and Rich Wakley created Spektre back in 2006 with the intention of simply having a live side project. Fast forward a decade-and-a-half later and the duo has become one of the most respected names in techno, releasing on influential labels ranging from Pleasurekraft’s Kraftek to Reinier Zonneveld’s Filth on Acid.

The release itself features two versions of the song: the main club mix and a “Breaks Mix”, which swaps the 4/4 kick drum for a broken beat rhythm to match the breakbeat percussion loop. The Breaks Mix also brings out the analog synth melodies a bit more. Also we have compiled a list of plugins the duo used in the track breakdown:

1. Diva by u-he

2. Echoboy by Soundtoys

3. Thermal by Output

4. Piano V by Arturia

5. PanMan by Soundtoys

6. Hive 2 by u-he

7. Breeze by 2cAudio

8. Acme Opticon XLA-3 by Plugin Alliance

9. bx_opto by Brainworx:

10. Black Box Analog Design HG-2ms

11. Ableton stock plugins

Ready to see how Spektre made “Endless Days”? Watch the first video in our In The Studio series below!

