Spitfire Audio reveals massive Black Weekend savings event

By Chris Vuoncino

Spitfire Audio is getting ready for a massive weekend of sales during their 2022 Black Weekend sales event. Producers and engineers looking to stock up can take advantage of massive savings of up to 75% on three of their exclusive bundles as well as up to 40% off of select libraries. Here we will walk you through the offerings but act fast, these deals are only valid from November 24th through November 30th.

EXCLUSIVE BLACK FRIDAY BUNDLE DEALS:

1. The Ton -Just $99.00, on sale from $547.00.



This bundle is a powerful collection of orchestral strings, it contains the Fragile String Evolutions, Spitfire Studio Brass and Abbey Road One: Sparkling Woodwinds collections.

2. Black Weekend Core – Just $299.00, on sale from $847.00.

This bundle offers expressive tools for any production and creator. Containing Alternative Solo Strings, Ambient Guitars, and Orchestral Swarm, a collection featured in Blue Planet II and a Hans Zimmer x Radiohead collaboration.

3. Black Weekend Professional – Just $545.00, on sale from $1545.00.

This bundle brings together five incredible libraries, ideal for any composer or producer looking to enhance their sound and creature lush productions. Included in the Black Weekend Professional bundle is BT Phobos, Orbis, Spitfire Symphonic Strings Evolutions, Woodwind Evolutions, and Hauschka Composer Toolkit.

*Any purchase of the Black Weekend Core or Black Weekend Professional bundle will also receive a free copy of Aperture Cassette Symphony*

In addition to the incredible savings on bundles, Spitfire Audio is also offering massive savings on many of their libraries, with savings of 25-40% off, now is a great time to grab high-quality sounds at a great price.

The following libraries are available at 40% off:

BBC Symphony Orchestra Core

BBC Symphony Orchestra Professional

Spitfire Studio Strings Core

Spitfire Studio Strings Professional

Spitfire Studio Woodwinds Core

Spitfire Studio Woodwinds Professional

Spitfire Studio Brass Professional ,

, & many more

These libraries are on sale for up to 25% off:

Albion One

Eric Whitacre Choir

Spitfire Chamber Strings Core

Spitfire Chamber Strings Professional

Hans Zimmer Percussion Core

Hans Zimmer Percussion Professional

Abbey Road Two: Iconic Strings Core

& more.

Finally, Spitifire Audio will be hosting a Composer Clash on their YouTube channel on Friday, November 25th at 5 pm GMT. Composers will have just 30 mins to create a production and viewers will have the opportunity to vote on the winner who will receive £10,000 in Spitfire Audio libraries!

It is a massive week for Spitfire Audio so be sure to head over to the website now and stock up on some of the world’s best strings and production tools before November 30th.

Image Credit: Spitfire Audio