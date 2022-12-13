Spitfire Audio Originals- powerful, instant & affordable songwriting tools

By Isaac Martinez Trejos

Spitfire Audio is renowned for making some of the finest sounds in the game- founded by composers in 2007, they work with world-class musicians in state-of-the-art studios to provide producers with some utterly incredible tools. You may already know them for LABS, but as they’ve demonstrated with the quick and trouble-free Spitfire Audio Originals, they are so much more.

Originals is a series of instant writing tools- simple, fast, and reasonably priced, Originals allows composers and producers to use excellent samples in a clutter-free, user-friendly plugin. Straightforward sliders and a customizable mod wheel give you the power to tailor sounds to your specific needs, and built-in presets and effects across a variety of these tools give you both versatility and ease of use.

There are 18 different iterations in the Originals series:

Epic Choir

Intimate Grand Piano

Media Toolkit

Intimate Strings

Epic Strings

Epic Brass + Woodwinds

Cinematic Frozen Strings

Cinematic Pads

Cinematic Percussion

Abe Laboriel Jr. Drums

Cinematic Soft Piano

Jangle Box Piano

Felt Piano

Firewood Piano

Mrs. Mills Piano

Drumline

Wurli

Cimbalom

All of the Spitfire Audio Originals are available on the official Spitfire website at a price of just $29. Watch the video below for an in-depth look at how Originals works and all you can do with these amazing tools!

Image credit: Spitfire