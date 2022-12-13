Spitfire Audio Originals- powerful, instant & affordable songwriting tools
Spitfire Audio is renowned for making some of the finest sounds in the game- founded by composers in 2007, they work with world-class musicians in state-of-the-art studios to provide producers with some utterly incredible tools. You may already know them for LABS, but as they’ve demonstrated with the quick and trouble-free Spitfire Audio Originals, they are so much more.
Originals is a series of instant writing tools- simple, fast, and reasonably priced, Originals allows composers and producers to use excellent samples in a clutter-free, user-friendly plugin. Straightforward sliders and a customizable mod wheel give you the power to tailor sounds to your specific needs, and built-in presets and effects across a variety of these tools give you both versatility and ease of use.
There are 18 different iterations in the Originals series:
- Epic Choir
- Intimate Grand Piano
- Media Toolkit
- Intimate Strings
- Epic Strings
- Epic Brass + Woodwinds
- Cinematic Frozen Strings
- Cinematic Pads
- Cinematic Percussion
- Abe Laboriel Jr. Drums
- Cinematic Soft Piano
- Jangle Box Piano
- Felt Piano
- Firewood Piano
- Mrs. Mills Piano
- Drumline
- Wurli
- Cimbalom
All of the Spitfire Audio Originals are available on the official Spitfire website at a price of just $29. Watch the video below for an in-depth look at how Originals works and all you can do with these amazing tools!
Image credit: Spitfire