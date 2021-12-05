2021 Splice awards revealed: Best Sample Packs & Producers

By Isaac 16

Royalty-free sound and plugin platform Splice have announced its 2021 Splice awards. For the second year running, Splice is recognizing some of the producers, artists, creators, and tracks that stand out and help to keep the music moving in new directions.

Best Producer

Industry vet Hit-boy was recognized with perhaps the highest honor from the awards, being named Splice’s 2021 Producer of the Year. He produced legendary rapper Nas’ King’s Disease II, garnering widespread critical praise and receiving a recent nomination for Best Rap Album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Best Vocal Producer

Canada’s Jenna Andrews took the prize for Vocal Producer of the Year after she co-wrote and vocally produced BTS’ smash hit “Butter”. She’s been credited on over 300 songs, and it surely won’t be long till she adds more hits to that list.

Best Produced Album

Best Produced Album went to Vince Staples’ self-titled fourth album. With an ensemble production crew consisting of Kenny Beats, Reske, Nils, Monte Booker, WahWah James, and Harper Gordon, the Long Beach, California rapper’s latest record was short on runtime but not on ambition and scope.

Best Produced Track

Best Produced Track is the latest accolade that can be attached to Lil Nas X’s name, as his seismic, chart-topping tune “Montero” takes this category. The song, produced by Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, and Roy Lenzo, has absolutely ruled the airwaves in 2021, debuting at number 1 on the Billboard charts and amassing over a billion streams on Spotify.

Best Use of Splice Sounds

Tainy, Skrillex & King Doudou for use of King Doudou’s sample in J Balvin’s “In Da Getto”

Beyond Genre:

Ovy On The Drums

Icon Award:

Quincy Jones

New.Wav Award:

Madame Gandhi

Rise Award

UNIIQU3

Splice Fan Favorite

The Kount

Most Popular Sample Packs

Splice also lauded the packs that received over 500,000 downloads via the Milestone award, with special merit given to the ones that were downloaded over 1 million times. Among the most popular were

Image Credits: Splice

