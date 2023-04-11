Splice continues with plan to shut down Studio feature

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 24

The past few months have been a time of great change at Splice, with the music creation platform announcing a variety of changes and upgrades. Beginning with an open letter from CEO Kakul Srivastava back in December, the company has expressed its commitment to improving the music creation experience for its customers, and with that comes the end of Splice Studio.

Introduced when the company first launched back in 2014, Studio was a cloud-based collaboration and backup feature meant to make it easier for music creators to share projects with one another. In describing Splice’s rationale for shutting down Studio, Srivastava said,

“Although the potential of Studio to help music creators collaborate was core to our founding ideology, this feature hasn’t been a focus for us since 2017. Simply put, we haven’t been able to provide the quality of experience of which we can be proud. In fact, keeping it functional has actually slowed us down from delivering more value, faster. We also know our users have many great alternatives for file sharing available to them.”

As of April 7th, Splice users are no longer able to add new Studio projects in the desktop app; existing projects are still available. On May 31st, the company will take down the Studio item from the web menu and remove the projects tab from the desktop altogether, meaning that sessions and revisions will stop automatically syncing and Studio projects will cease to be available. You can read the full statement here.

Image credit: Splice (Press)

