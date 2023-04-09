Best Spring Sales on Sample Packs for Music Producers 2023

As the world wakes up from the winter slumber, music producers are eagerly waiting for the spring season to bring in new inspirations and ideas. And what better way to kickstart the creative process than with some fresh sounds and samples? Luckily, 2023 has brought with it some of the best spring sales on sample packs for music producers. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced producer, these sample packs are designed to add an extra dimension to your music and take your productions to the next level. In this article, we will explore some of the best spring sales on sample packs for music producers in 2023.

1. New Sounds of Techno sample pack ($15 discounted from $30)

Dark and invigorating, techno continues to be one of the most iconic genres in dance despite having been around since the mid-80s. 150+ Samples including one-shots, loops & FX along with 50 rich & inspiring Diva presets.

2. Ghosthack Spring Sale [Buy 2 Get 1 Free]

Featured Deals:

– Ultimate Vocal Library 3 [Trending!] (€67.00 discounted from €149.95)

Contains a total of 22 full acapellas from 7 professional vocalists for all kinds of music styles.

– Ultimate Trap & Hip Hop Bundle 2 (€47.00 discounted from €199.95)

4.74 GB state-of-the-art Hip Hop and Trap samples, loops, one-shots, construction kits, and many more.

– Ultimate EDM Bundle (€44.00 discounted from €179.95)

5 sample packs containing beautiful acapellas, heavy basslines, melodic synth sounds as well as a euphoric chord, piano, and lead loops

– Ultimate MIDI Bundle 2 (€24.00 discounted from €149)

3 sample packs with over 1,414 MIDI Files for Arpeggio, Bass, Chords, Keys & Melody.

– Ultimate Foley Sounds Volume 2 (€7.00 discounted from €39.95)

Ultimate Foley Sounds 2 collection gives you nearly 550 professionally recorded samples.

– Ultimate Cinematic Bundle (€247.00 discounted from €1,387.00)

57 GB of Premium SFX, Loops, and Music Tracks From 29 Sound Packs.

3. Production Music Live(PML) Spring Sale [Up to 50% Off Storewide]

Featured Deals:

– Get Everything Released in 2023 (€297 discounted from €497)

– Complete Melodic House Start to Finish Academy (€137 discounted from €197)

– Complete Melodic Techno Start to Finish Academy(€137 discounted from €197 EUR)

– Diva Presets Bundle (€97 discounted from €147)

– Serum Presets Bundle (€97 discounted from €147)

– UK House Sound Pack: Actual Life (€29.90 discounted from €54)

– Vocals Vol.1 – Sample Pack (€24.90 discounted from €37.00)

4. ADSR Spring Sale Featured Deals:

– NI Massive Preset Bundle – 49 Packs! ($20.00 discounted from $822.48)

– Serum Bass House

– Memphis Rap

– Grander by GHST PRJKT

– Roses by Echo Sound Works

– R&B Soul Guitar Loops

– Techno Code – ADSR Hexcel Expansion

– Ultimate Techno – ADSR Drum Machine Expansion

– Cyberpunk Warrior For Serum

– Petit Vocal Chops Vol.2

5. Loopmasters Spring Sale

Featured deals:

– Black Octopus sample packs

Save 40% until 11th April plus choose a free pack with any purchase

Save 40% on thousands of packs with our huge Spring Sale – plus, choose a free pack with any purchase

6. Samplesound Spring Sale (40% off storewide with code 40-SPRING23)

Featured deals:

– Melodic Techno Bundle £14.99

– End Year Bundle £34.90

– Artist Series Oscar L £15.99

– Melodic House & Techno Volume 1 £16.10