Strymon BigSky reverb pedal available as a VST plugin

By Feron 153

Probably one of the most common analog reverb pedals you’ll find in the big studio’s all over the world is the Strymon BigSky. This pedal offers you a total of 12 different reverb types (including hall reverb, plate reverb, and spring reverb). Eight different knobs, 3 footswitches, and one type knob will give you full control of how the reverb is reacting to the sound while in the studio or live. Now it’s finally time to announce that this flagship of analog effects gear is transformed into a VST plugin.

The original, $479-priced, tool is from now on available as a digital plugin. No more carrying around a chunky and fragile pedal- you can get access its power and beauty by only using your laptop. Strymon designed their own algorithms in order to get as close as possible to the performances of the analog piece of gear and implemented the same 12 reverb types:

Room (studio ambiance – club acoustics)

Hall (arena size for hugeness and concert for warmth)

Plate (Richness & depth without early reflections)

Spring (ranging from warmth to lively)

Swell (subtle evolving textures)

Bloom (smoothness)

Cloud (large reverb)

Chorale (supporting choir sounds with a hall type of reverb)

Shimmer (beautiful ambiance)

Magneto (spacy echo)

Non-linear (special effects)

Reflections (small-space reverb)

All of these types are now supported by a unique feature section where you can dive a little deeper into every type of reverb. You as a musician or engineer will not be limited anymore as you can use this reverb on groups but also on every individual instrument. Don’t be bothered to re-record takes over and over again as you can easily change every parameter whenever you want. Automate every parameter within your DAW in order to create the right amount of tension and beauty suitable for every occasion.

On the top side, you’ll find a range of knobs to control every detail of the reverb. Get your hands on the room size, pre-delay, damping, pre-delay modulation, and low end. Last but not least, Strymon implemented the Infinite/Freeze-hold feature. Using the hold button to enable either Infinite or Freeze will control the sustain of the effect. Infinite will sustain the reverb indefinitely with every new note playing. Freeze will offer you the same outcome but it allows you to play new notes that will be unprocessed on top of the sustained sound. The only thing that has changed is the footswitch feature.

The Strymon BigSky is available in AU, AAX, and VST3 for macOS Monterey & BigSur and Pc Windows 10. Get your copy for a price of $199.

Have a look at the plugin itself down below:

Image Credits: Strymon