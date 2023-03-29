Suzuki Brings Back Omnichord for Its 70th Anniversary

Suzuki, the renowned Japanese musical instrument manufacturer, has recently announced that it will be re-releasing its iconic Omnichord for its 70th anniversary. The Omnichord, a unique electronic instrument that combines elements of a guitar, piano, and synthesizer, first hit the market in the early 1980s and quickly gained a cult following among musicians and enthusiasts.

The re-release of the Omnichord comes at a time when there is a growing interest in vintage and retro musical instruments, as well as a renewed appreciation for electronic music. The relaunch was also ignited by legendary band Gorillaz who recently in a podcast with Apple Music shared that they used Omnichord to create their track ‘Clint Eastwood‘.

The Omnichord is a portable electronic instrument that features a chord button interface, a strum plate, and a built-in speaker. It allows players to create complex chord progressions with ease, and its unique sound has been used in a variety of musical genres, from folk to electronic dance music.

The re-release of the Omnichord is a testament to Suzuki’s commitment to innovation and quality. The company has been at the forefront of the musical instrument industry for over seven decades, producing a wide range of instruments, from harmonicas to pianos. With its unique sound and portability, the Omnichord has the potential to inspire a new generation of musicians and electronic music producers.

In a statement released by Suzuki on its official website, the company said

“In the 1980s, the electronic musical instrument ‘Omnichord’ gained tremendous popularity among gadget-loving music lovers for its quirky look and tone. We have been receiving requests to resurrect the Omnichord for a long time. And this year, 2023, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Suzuki Musical Instruments Manufacturing, we will reproduce the Omnichord! It is scheduled to be released around the fall of 2023. We will update the information on this page from time to time.”

In conclusion, the re-release of the Omnichord is an exciting development for fans of the instrument and for music lovers in general. The instrument’s unique sound and innovative design have stood the test of time, and its return is sure to be welcomed by musicians and enthusiasts around the world. As Suzuki celebrates its 70th anniversary, the re-release of the Omnichord is a fitting tribute to the company’s legacy of quality and innovation in the musical instrument industry.