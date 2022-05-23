A look inside Swedish House Mafia’s monstrous deck from Coachella 2022

It was certainly a couple of nights to remember back in April- Swedish House Mafia made their long-awaited return, playing alongside pop superstar The Weeknd for a pair of Coachella sets that were absolutely immaculate. Both shows were truly unforgettable for a variety of reasons, not least of all the massive setup the Scandinavian trio used in the performances. Without further ado, take an in-depth look at Swedish House Mafia’s deck and setup, with details provided straight from Teenage Engineering who contributed significantly to the creation of “Mother of all decks”.

All components of the deck:

1. MacMini with Native Instruments Traktor software

Probably the most basic part of the entire setup, Swedish House Mafia utilized a MacMini equipped with Native Instrument’s Traktor software.

Image Credits: Teenage Engineering

2. Native Instruments Traktor F1 (x2) and Native Instruments Traktor X1 (x2)

Two different kinds of types of DJ controllers, again from Native Instruments: the Traktor F1, most often used for live remixing, and the Traktor X1, a multi-purpose touch strip for playbacks, loops, and FX

3. Native Instruments Maschine

Maschine: a much-loved and wildly innovative groovebox and sampler from Native Instruments. Produce or perform with it easily; an absolute workhorse.

4. Pioneer DJM-V10-LF

A six-channel pro DJ mixer with a long fader, the Pioneer DJM-V10-LF is worth every penny (even though it costs quite a few of them).

Image Credits: Teenage Engineering

5. Pioneer DJM3000 (x2)

An oldie but goodie, Pioneer’s DJM3000 is a 4-channel, 19-inch rack-mountable mixer. It’s an absolute behemoth, in the best way.

6. Pioneer Toraiz SP-16

Sampler and step sequencer Toraiz SP-16 balances a funny name with serious ability and pedigree- legendary synth creator Dave Smith was involved in its design

Image Credit: Teenage Engineering

7. Vermona Action Filter 4 (x2)

Described by Vermona as one of the first units of the company’s new era, the Action Filter 4 is 100% manual- alter frequencies, sweep them, and blend, all by yourself

8. Roland VT-4

Roland’s VT-4 is, as the name might suggest, a “voice transformer”. Add subtle effects or completely change your voice altogether.

9. iPad Pro

Touch display for the above-listed MacMini, using Luna display for headless mode

The deck also made use of custom-made light effects and mechanical rotating tape reels with animated LED strip tape.

Image Credit: Teenage Engineering

Thanks again to Teenage Engineering, for providing all of the information behind Swedish House Mafia’s “Mother of All Decks“.

