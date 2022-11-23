SynthMaster: Beast of a semi-modular soft synth

SynthMaster offers producers and music creators access to some of the highest-quality digital synthesizers available on the market today. Full of a seemingly endless catalog of presets and high-quality samples, their SynthMaster One and SynthMaster 2 are essential tools that will ensure that no sound, sequence, or idea is out of reach in the studio. With the holiday season right around the corner, the company is offering amazing savings on their Everything Bundle which includes both of their signature synthesizers, as well as access to all of their current expansion packs which is a total of 51 present banks, or a mind-blowing 3050, presets for all genres. On top of all this incredible content, those who buy the bundle will also receive free access to SynthMaster 3 when it is released. While all this may seem overwhelming, the current price for this incredible bundle is currently 65% of the normal retail price, currently available for just $159.00, down from $449.00.

Taking a deeper dive into the synthesizers, it is clear that SynthMaster is dedicated to its craft and has curated two plugins that offer a wide range of easy-to-use features and versatile settings and oscillators.

SynthMaster 2:

SynthMaster 2 is a two-layer ‘all-around’ semi-modular software synthesizer and effect plug-in that comes pre-loaded with 2000 factory presets. It supports a wide range of synthesis techniques, including VA, additive, wavetable, wave scanning, phase modulation, frequency modulation, pulse width modulation, ring modulation, amplitude modulation, and physical. SynthMaster features 11 different effect types: Distortion, LoFi, Ensemble, Phaser, 6 Band EQ, Compressor, Vocoder, Delay, Chorus, Tremolo & Reverb.

SynthMaster One:

SynthMaster One is a simple wavetable synthesizer with an intuitive user interface. Although it uses the same engine as its bigger brother SynthMaster, it includes new features such as wavetable synthesis. Designing new sounds with SynthMaster One is a joy thanks to its simple layout, rich wavetable/waveform content, and inspiring factory presets library. Watch our videos and listen to the audio demos to see how simple it is to create sounds with this synth. There are 2 oscillators with 2 sub oscillators, 2 Filters, 4 ADSR Envelopes, 2 LFOs, a powerful 16-step arpeggiator/sequencer, and also 11 different effects that can be inserted on to 6 FX insert slots.

These incredible savings won’t be available for too long so be sure to grab the SynthMaster Everything Bundle now before Black Friday savings disappear.

