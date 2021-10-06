Tech House Market launches high quality sample pack bundle: Tech House Fundamentals Vol. 2

Tech House Market is a company based in The Netherlands, that offers a wide variety of sample packs, preset packs, and MIDI packs. Their samples have received support from many professionals and leading producers including the likes of Crossnaders, 22 Bullets, and Westend. After the release of their first ultimate bundle, they’re now back with the second volume of Tech House Fundamentals.

This ultimate Tech House Bundle Vol. 2 is divided into 4 groups: samples, presets, MIDI files, and construction kits.

Samples

This 550 MB-sized pack contains high-quality Tech House samples in order for you to create a strong foundation for your next production. Included within are more than 400 drums, synths, and FX samples. Expect rides, hi-hats, kicks, snares, synth loops, bass loops, percussion loops, crashes, impacts, atmospheres, FX shots, long fills, short fills, and much more. One of the key elements for creating a Tech House hit is having a solid bassline and groovy drums. This sample pack is full of crisp and groovy samples to inspire you in so many different ways. All of the 24bit WAV files are key & tempo labeled, compatible with every DAW, 100% original, and 100% royalty-free.

Presets

Over 100 presets specially crafted for Xfer Serum are also included within the bundle. These presets will give you a great starting point to experiment on or for direct use in your production. Inside, you’ll find deep hitting bass lines, aggressive synths, powerful plucks, dark stabs, airy pads, and remarkable FX sounds. If you want to take your sound design to a next level, you can use the 7 included wavetables in order to shape your sounds. Use Serum itself, by controlling macros, envelopes, and filters to create something unexpected.

MIDI

Lost of inspiration while creating melodies? Tech House Market included 70 MIDI files for you. Envision strong hooks, funky bass lines, and groovy chords in your next Tech House track. Use the MIDI files just how they’re presented, change the melodies, or bounce the MIDI to audio and experiment with different pitches, tempos, and warp functions within your DAW. Plenty of room to experiment and play around with.

Kits

A total of 4 construction kits are included in this ultimate Tech House bundle, each containing up to 30 sounds. Included within are top loops, vocals, basses, synths, FX, shakers, kickdrums, etc. Start from scratch, use them as an addition or as the final touch to your mix. Have a listen to all of the sounds together and choose which sounds will fit into your track. You can also use these construction kits as a reference to your track, to find out what your track is currently missing.

Tech House Fundamentals Vol. 2 is currently available at a price of €44.99. You can avail 15% off this bundle with the discount code ‘WERAVEYOU’ at checkout.

