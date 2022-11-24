Tech House Market launches Black Friday deals on sample packs

By Hemant Khatri

The Dutch sample pack powerhouse Tech House Market has started its Black Friday sale on a wide variety of sample packs, preset packs, and MIDI packs. Their samples have received support from many professionals and leading producers. They have compiled four high-value bundles in this amazing Black Friday 2022 sale. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday landing page where we list the best Black Friday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

1. All Tech House Market Sample Pack Collection | Save 58%

This collection holds on to 16GB of samples. You’ll pretty much find a sample or a loop for every purpose within this bundle. In addition to the one-shots & loops, you get a huge number of MIDI patterns, construction kits, vocals, FL Studio project files, and 500+ mixed stems. On top of all this, an unreleased female vocal sample pack(29 vocals + 32 vocal loops + 32 adlibs) is also included within the bundle. Hard to find a better Black Friday deal than this one if you are a tech house music producer.

Price: €380.00 €159.99

2. All Tech House Market Preset Packs | Save 58%

700+ high-quality Xfer Serum presets are included within this pack. All presets are perfectly fabricated for today’s Tech House Productions. As a bonus you also get a pack of 50 Sylenth1 presets and Black Friday Tech House Pack that features 2 construction kits, 50 loops + MIDI & more. Bass, leads, chords, plucks, pads, & fx presets are all part of this bundle.

Price: €212.00 €89.99

3. Tech House Fundamentals Volume 1+2+3 Bundle | Save 68%

This deal includes the best-selling Tech House Market sample packs in one big bundle. Over 3000+ samples including one-shots, loops, 400+ Serum presets, MIDI files & construction kits. You’ll probably never run out of inspiration with this massive bundle.

Price: €316.00 €99.99

4. Entire Tech House Market Collection 2022 | Save 61%

Every product that has ever been put out by Tech House Market is included in this collection along with some additional packs & an unreleased vocal sample pack. All the tools you need as a Tech House producer are included in this bundle. Over 16000+ Mb Samples, 700+ Serum presets, MIDI Files, Construction kits, Unique Vocals, and Templates for FL Studio and Ableton. These samples have proven to be of paramount importance by gaining support from professionals such as Piero Pirupa, Westend, Deeper Purpose, CASHEW, DVBBS, PEACEMAKER!, Millean., Pontifexx, 22 Bullets, DJEAU, Fab Massimo, Kormak & more.

Price: €590.00 €229.00

Other Deals

1. The Black Friday Tech House Pack 2022 | Order over $15 and add the pack to your cart to get it for free!

2. Side Wide Discounts on ALL Tech House Market Packs

Editor Picks:

1. Tech House Fundamentals Volume 3 Bundle | Save 60%

2. Tech House Fundamentals Volume 2 Bundle | Save 65%

3. The CASHEW Producer Bundle | Save 50%

4. Female Tech House Vocals Volume 2 | Save 30%

Image Credits: Tech House Market