Teenage Engineering x Off-White: OB-4 speaker collab pays tribute to Virgil Abloh

Swedish boutique electronics maker Teenage Engineering has come together with Milan fashion house Off-White to produce a limited edition version of the OB-4 speaker. A tribute to late fashion mogul Virgil Abloh, this joint project heavily features the Off-white logo and style, marking the first collaboration between the two iconic brands.

The OB-4 is a hi-fi loudspeaker that automatically records all playback on a 2-hour digital “tape”. Endowed with FM radio, Bluetooth, line-in, and a scrub-able and loop-able tape mode, as well as a special “disk” mode that enables you to play ambient sounds, mantras, turn on a metronome, and, exclusively for the Off-White iteration of the OB-4, play gyil music from Ghanaian artist SK Kakraba- a nod to the designer’s West African roots.

It’s a fitting tribute to Abloh, who died unexpectedly in November of cardiac angiosarcoma. He was well known for being involved in the music world, having designed album artwork for rappers Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, and Westside Gunn, as well as having close relationships with the likes of Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and Pharrell. He was also an avid DJ, working with Pioneer to create special, see-through editions of the CDJ and CDM models and even playing a set at Coachella in 2019!

The Teenage Engineering Off-White OB-4 is now available on the company’s website, where it’s retailing for $1,150, or about twice the price of the standard OB-4 . It comes with a limited edition Off-White carry bag, and was released alongside a collection of t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and pants, many of which have special pockets designed specifically to hold your Teenage Engineering gear. Only one order is allowed per customer, but considering the popularity of both brands, you’ll need to act soon if you want to get your hands on one!

