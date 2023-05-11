Teenage Engineering announce TP-7 field recorder

Teenage Engineering, the Swedish electronics company, has just announced its latest product: the TP-7 field recorder. This device is designed to make it easy for users to record sound, music, interviews, and important ideas with zero friction and in the highest possible quality.

The TP-7 is a dedicated piece of hardware for capturing ideas or just a dirty riff. It fits perfectly in the palm of your hand and lets your fingers naturally adopt the controls. The index finger triggers fast forward and the middle finger rewinds. Your thumb records a memo, and the pinky selects the mode. It’s a genuinely rewarding man-machine experience.

The center piece of the TP-7 is the motorized tape reel, which is a delicately engineered brushed motor with ball bearings and a highly sensitive hall sensor that lets you virtually grab your recording. The reel is also used for scrubbing, pausing, menu navigation, and as gentle visual feedback during playback and recording.

A key feature of the TP-7 is its ability to streamline the process of turning audio into text. Simply connect your phone to TP-7 via BLE or USB, open the TP-7 app, and press transcribe. Job done! This is particularly useful for transcribing recorded speech to text by hand.

The TP-7 also features three stereo two-way jacks to be used as either inputs or outputs for connecting external mics, headphones, studio monitors, or any other audio equipment like OP–1 field or TX–6, recording with all 6 stereo channels. Use USB-C for multi-channel audio interface, MIDI, data transfer, and charging, and BLE and MFi for wireless connectivity. TP-7 also includes our 6.35 mm to 3.5 mm jack adapter. Add to that 128 GB of internal storage, and you can preserve 5 minutes of ideas a day for 20 years.

The TP-7 is part of Teenage Engineering’s ultra-portable sound recording and performance system. All battery-powered, rechargeable via USB-C, and with full interconnectivity (MIDI and high-resolution audio), the TP-7 is compatible with iOS, macOS, and Windows. It’s the most powerful, highest quality, portable system in the world ‘as we know it.’

Price

Teenage Engineering TP-7 field recorder will be available this summer for a price of 1499 USD.

Image credits: Teenage Engineering