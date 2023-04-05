Telefunken set showcase legendary microphone sets at NAMM

By Chris Vuoncino 117

Starting next week, the entire music industry is set to turn its attention to the west coast of America as the National Association of Music Merchants, better known as NAMM, opens in Anaheim, CA on April 13th just one day before the Coachella Festival opens its doors 110 miles away in Indio, CA. While Coachella will feature some of the world’s biggest artists and performers, NAMM highlights the gear and tools that bring music to life, both in the studio and on stage.

One of the key companies that will be on display at NAMM this year is the iconic microphone company, Telefunken, which will be celebrating its long history of high-quality tube condenser mics. The annual conference offers a great opportunity for attendees of all facets of the music industry to rub shoulders with industry insiders and as well as experience gear and new techniques that they may not have access to. As for Telefunken, the company has much to celebrate as their products have long been industry leaders in capturing audio for many decades and they will be set up at booth # 16205 to demonstrate many of the microphones that have helped build their strong reputation.

Offering a preview of what attendees can expect at the conference, Telefunken will be showcasing an ELA M 251E Large Diaphragm Recreation, TF11 FET Stereo Set, ELA M 260 Master Stereo Set, M60 Master Set, DC7 Drum Package, and a TF47 set. The various microphone collections have been staples of recording studios for years and come packaged with durable suitcases and mounts, as well as the high quality, meticulous construction necessary to help ensure world-class recordings.



Each collection provides insight into Telefunken’s dedication to quality and ensures it offer products for all recording scenarios. Be sure to check out the Telefunken website, or stop by booth # 16205 if you will be in Anaheim next week at NAMM to learn more about their microphone collection.

Image Credit: Telefunken