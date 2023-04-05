Tidal Live: The Future of Music Streaming?

Tidal, the high-fidelity music streaming service, rolled out a new feature that will allow users to host live DJing sessions. This feature, called Tidal Live, is designed to allow music lovers to share their passion for music with others, while also giving them the opportunity to discover new artists and genres.

With Tidal Live, users can connect their DJ equipment to Tidal’s streaming service and broadcast their live sets to their audience. This feature is ideal for hobbyist DJs or even professionals who want to showcase their skills and share their music with friends and fans.

Tidal has introduced a new feature called Live, which allows one person, known as the initiator, to control the selection of songs and track listings. The parent company, Block, has been testing this feature since December 2022 under the name “DJ,” and it is now available to all users. To use this feature, users can create a session while playing any song or playlist by selecting the Live button in the top-right corner. The session can be named and the link can be shared with friends, who can access it if they are paying subscribers. Non-subscribers can join via a free trial. The session creator’s “now playing” queue becomes part of the session, but they can edit the list to match the session’s theme. Tidal also noted that the number of listeners in a session is counted as the number of streams per song, meaning that if five people listen to a track, it is counted as five streams.