TikTok entitled as official music distributor with new platform SoundOn

By Feron 16

The online music platform, TikTok, has taken the world by storm since its introduction on the market in September 2017. In partnership with Musical.ly, this Chinese company rapidly gained popularity around the world, crossing the line of 2 billion mobile downloads worldwide. From now on TikTok can be called a music distributor as they launched their own distribution platform.

Owned by the Chinese company, ByteDance Ltd, Tiktok gives the modern artist a chance to upload their music directly to both Tiktok and the new music service Resso. A new ecosystem will be envisaged where unsigned artists have the ability to share their music with the world, through SoundOn. This platform aims for an accessible solution for artists to connect with their fans and labels with new talent. The hassle of finding new musical talents as an A&R will hopefully be enlightened. Once signing up as an artist, you will be able to see your audience growth and your career will be guided through the SoundOn artist team.

TikTok’s Global Head Of Music, Ole Obermann on SoundOn: “New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career. Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist.”

A range of different opportunities, support, and tools will be provided to the artist, such as creator marketing, profile music tabs, profile hyperlinks, and working with SoundOn’s experts. The artist will obtain 100% royalty for a lifetime for TikTok and Resso, but for off-ByteDance platforms, you’ll receive 100% royalty in the 1st year and 90% after that. As quoted: ‘No hidden transaction fee nor subscription fee will be charged.’

Under the FAQs tab, you’ll find everything you need about this new platform.

Image Credits: TikTok