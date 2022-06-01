Top 15 masterclasses and courses for music production

By Isaac 23

Learning to produce your own music is never easy- navigating the world of DAWs, plugins, and MIDI controllers can all be very intimidating when you’re first starting out, and figuring all out that often comes before you even start making music! We’ve talked plenty about software and gear recently here at We Rave You Tech, but what about ways to actually learn to produce? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered there too. Here’s our list of the top 15 masterclasses and courses for production.

| Best VST Plugins of 2022 – Read Here

Nicky Romero Digital Music Masterclass – FaderPro

3-part masterclass made in conjunction with superstar DJ/producer Nicky Romero. More than 50 chapters and over 7 hours of content to help you learn beat building, melody writing, sound design, FX, and more, with a in-depth look at the creative techniques Romero uses in his own songs

DubVision Progressive House Sessions V.4 – 789Ten

Dutch duo DubVision lend their name to this course from 789Ten, a 4 part pack with 3 bonuses. Gain access to the duo’s progressive house template, watch and follow along as Victor makes a song from scratch, get access to over 100 signature DubVision progressive house samples, and much, much more.

Deadmau5 Teaches Electronic Music Production – MasterClass

Legendary DJ/producer Deadmau5 comes together with Masterclass for a thorough course that lives up to the stellar reputation of both parties. 6 hours of video instruction and 23 lessons with topics ranging from Deadmau5’s process, beats, mixing and mastering, stage presence, and more.

Ableton Live, Beyond Music Production: The Masterclass – UDEMY

Focusing on one of the preeminent DAWs in the music industry today, this course from UDEMY shows you all the ins and outs of Ableton over 2 and a half hours and 35 lectures. Learn about a variety of topics in Ableton to integrate audio, visuals, and lighting in your performances effectively.

Techno Masterclass – Production Music Live

For the aspiring techno producers! This course from PML features guidance from Berlin DJ/producer Johannes Menzel, who guides you through a 6+ hour course with 15 sections designed to show you exactly how a master techno artist makes his songs. It’s also currently 20% off, making it a great budget option for anyone who wants to learn to make techno.

JBL Masterclass : JAUZ – JBL Professional

Free and ultra-accessible, this 2 hour YouTube video makes up for its lack of length by giving you an intimate look at the career and workflow of LA-based DJ/producer Jauz. Watch as the artist details his beginnings in the industry, talks about the business and personal aspects of life as a musician, and walk through his song “Get to me”.

Armin Van Buuren Teaches Dance Music – MasterClass

Another offering from the first name in masterclasses, this course features the inimitable king of trance: Armin Van Buuren. 31 video lessons total up to just under 7 hours of learning such topics as melody, pads and leads, groove, mixing and mastering, and arrangement, to name a few.

Music + Audio Production in Logic Pro X – Udemy

If you’re looking to employ Logic Pro X in your work, than this course from Udemy is the perfect choice for you! It’s absolutely loaded with content, containing 40 hours of on-demand video, 15 articles, 2 downloadable resources, and an incredible amount of knowledge over one of the most important DAWs in use today

Composition & Electronic Music Production – Aulart

12 chapters and a 2 and a half hours long, this course from Aulart sees Spanish DJ/producer Uner guide you through the components of tech house and techno, while showing you everything you need to know to compose songs of your own.

Mastering Tutorial – Born To Produce

This intermediate level course from Born to Produce is ideal for those looking to perfect their mastering skills. 15 lessons and 2 hours of content make sure that you learn to effectively mix and master any genre of music, with the first two lessons available free so you can try before you buy

Step by Step EDM Production – Slate Digital

Learn to make an entire future bass track from scratch in this course from Slate Digital. Follow along with full session files put directly into your DAW of choice, and get your first month of this and more courses free of charge.

Mixing EDM Tutorial – Born To Produce

Similar to the above mastering tutorial (also from Born to Produce), this course gives you 31 lessons and 5 hours over which you are taught to mix music of any genre. Check out some of the free quick tips to get a feel for the format and style of this content.

Cinematic Music With Tesseract 2 – GHOSTHACK

Another free option you can access through YouTube, this almost 3 and a half hour lesson from GHOSTHACK shows you how to make cinematic music through the company’s own Tesseract 2 software. Perfect for fans of GHOSTHACK sounds or anyone looking to make big and bold sounds for their songs or other projects.

Understanding Compression For Electronic Music Producers – ADSR

A 5 module course teaching one of the most important effects in music, this offering from ADSR focuses on the compressor in Logic but gives you knowledge applicable for all compression in general. With practical examples covering every aspect of this tool, this course is a great option if you’re looking to master this particular skill.

Intro EDM Production – Beatlab Academy

The best option for any beginner who favors Ableton, this course from Beatlab Academy is a mobile-friendly option that show you everything you need to know to get up and running as a producer.

Enjoyed our list of the top 15 masterclasses and courses? Check out some of our similar articles, like “Best Chorus VST Plugins” or “Best Tech House Sample Packs”

Next Article: Røde reveals the Rødecaster Pro 2 Audio Production Studio

Image Credit: Masterclass