black friday music producer's guide
Top 10 Black Friday deals | Music Producer’s Guide

Black Friday is one occasion when it’s hard to find a single music technology not running a sale. There are thousands of plugins & sample packs that are available for almost 1/10th of their usual price. We went through a large number of Black Friday deals online and have compiled our top 10 Black Friday deals in 2022.

 

 

| HOT DEAL: New Sound of Techno (Melodic Techno sample pack) – Click here to checkout

 

Top 10 Black Friday deals for Music Makers

 

1. Fabfilter – 25% off

Featured Deals:

 

2. Waves – 1 free plugin on $50+, 2 on $60+ & 4 on $100+

Featured deals:

 

3. Solid State Logic – up to 90% off

Featured deals:

 

 

4. Soundtoys – up to 80% off

Featured deals:

 

5. XLN Audio – 50% off 

 

 

6. New Sounds of Techno – Melodic Techno Sample Pack – 70% off

150+ Samples including one-shots, loops & FX, 50 rich & inspiring Diva presets

 

7. Production Music Live – up to 80% off

Featured deals:

 

8. Antares – up to 75% off

Featured deals:

 

 

9. Output – 35% off

 

10. Arturia – 50% off

 

 

image credits: Techivation on Unsplash

Hemant has been actively involved in the dance music industry with over 2 years of experience. Currently working as a Project Manager and heading the We Rave You Tech division. Get in touch via email or Instagram

[email protected]