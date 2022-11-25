Top 10 Black Friday deals | Music Producer’s Guide
Black Friday is one occasion when it’s hard to find a single music technology not running a sale. There are thousands of plugins & sample packs that are available for almost 1/10th of their usual price. We went through a large number of Black Friday deals online and have compiled our top 10 Black Friday deals in 2022.
Top 10 Black Friday deals for Music Makers
1. Fabfilter – 25% off
Featured Deals:
2. Waves – 1 free plugin on $50+, 2 on $60+ & 4 on $100+
Featured deals:
3. Solid State Logic – up to 90% off
Featured deals:

4. Soundtoys – up to 80% off
Featured deals:
5. XLN Audio – 50% off

6. New Sounds of Techno – Melodic Techno Sample Pack – 70% off
150+ Samples including one-shots, loops & FX, 50 rich & inspiring Diva presets
7. Production Music Live – up to 80% off
Featured deals:
8. Antares – up to 75% off
Featured deals:
9. Output – 35% off
10. Arturia – 50% off
image credits: Techivation on Unsplash