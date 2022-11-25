Top 10 Black Friday deals | Music Producer’s Guide

By Hemant Khatri 778

Black Friday is one occasion when it’s hard to find a single music technology not running a sale. There are thousands of plugins & sample packs that are available for almost 1/10th of their usual price. We went through a large number of Black Friday deals online and have compiled our top 10 Black Friday deals in 2022.

| HOT DEAL: New Sound of Techno (Melodic Techno sample pack) – Click here to checkout

Top 10 Black Friday deals for Music Makers

1. Fabfilter – 25% off

Featured Deals:

2. Waves – 1 free plugin on $50+, 2 on $60+ & 4 on $100+

Featured deals:

3. Solid State Logic – up to 90% off

Featured deals:

4. Soundtoys – up to 80% off

Featured deals:

5. XLN Audio – 50% off

6. New Sounds of Techno – Melodic Techno Sample Pack – 70% off

150+ Samples including one-shots, loops & FX, 50 rich & inspiring Diva presets

7. Production Music Live – up to 80% off

Featured deals:

8. Antares – up to 75% off

Featured deals:

9. Output – 35% off

10. Arturia – 50% off

image credits: Techivation on Unsplash