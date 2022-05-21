The best melodic techno sample packs in 2022

Originated around 1980 in Berlin and 1988 in Detroit, Techno today is one of the most trending electronic music genres at the moment. In recent years it has evolved into many sub-genres, such as ACID, Minimal, Hardcore, Ambient, or Melodic, virtually all of which have their most recognizable representatives – Charlotte de Witte, Carl Cox, Stephan Bodzin, Tale Of Us or Maceo Plex. Today we decided to focus on one of the most popular subgenres that you can associate with labels such as Afterlife and Diynamic Music and we have prepared a list of the best melodic techno sample packs in 2022 for producers moving in these spirits.

List of the best Melodic Techno sample packs in 2022:

1. Dark Melodic Techno 2 – £25.99

2. Production Master Rezonance – €30.32

3. Samplesound Melodic Techno Bundle – £14.99

4. Loopmasters Euphonic Techno – €33.69

5. Production Music Live Melodic Techno Vol1 – €12.90

6. Ben Böhmer Style – Melodic Deep Sound Pack – €67.00 EUR

7. Nils Hoffmann Production Pack – Melodic Techno – €47,00 EUR

8. Tim Engelhardt Production Pack – Melodic Techno – €67,00 EUR

Check out the short descriptions of all the best premium Melodic Technp sample packs down below & also there are five free brilliant packs for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Premium Melodic Techno sample packs:

1. Dark Melodic Techno 2 – £25.99

If you are looking for sounds similar to what Tale Of Us, Artbat, DJ Dixon, Ame, Innerversions make, or what you typically hear at festivals like Awakenings and on labels like Afterlife, this techno sample pack would be the right one for you. The pack contains 313 Wav audio files including drum loops, bass loops, arps, fx sounds, one-shots, impacts along with 30 MIDI files. The synths and the basses are recorded through analogue synths and fabricated to provide the feel of a classic techno tune.

Buy Here

2. Production Master Rezonance – €30.32

Rezonance – Melodic Techno is inspired by the sound of Maceo Plex, SCSI-9, John Dahlback, Vince Watson, & more and truly personify the authentic sound of the best underground Berlin’s clubs. This pack is a decent segment of the melodic loops that highlight moving channels to convey that great techno and tech house feeling. To present to you the legitimate sound of synth-like soundscapes, Production Master utilized a wide assortment of vintage synthesizers, for example, the Roland Jupiter 8 and JX-3P.

Buy Here

3. Samplesound Melodic Techno Bundle – £14.99 [Read below to get 40% off]

This sample pack is bounded by three most successful melodic Samplesound packs: Melodic Techno Volume 1, Dark Techno Volume 1, and Mosaik Volume 1. Melodic Techno Bundle covers a spectrum of production styles and gives you full creative scope. Pack contains 50+ Bass Loops, 70+ rave-ready Kicks, Hats and production-ready Synth, Percussion & Vox loops. Also, you can get 40% off on this sample pack if you use the coupon code “weraveyou” on checkout.

Buy Here

4. Loopmasters Euphonic Techno – €33.69

Euphonic Techno contains a huge portion of essential rave audio, packed in 1.2 GB pack. You’ll find here a massive balance of hits and loops like 80 Synth Loops, 99 Synth Hits, 22 Kick Loops, or 140+ Drum Hits. Loopmasters also gathered in pack 130 Midi Files and 300+ Rex2 Files. All loops flow between 122-131BPM. Euphoric Techno is a hypnotic venture into the more melodic side of techno music.

Buy Here

5. Production Music Live Melodic Techno Vol1 – €12.90 – €47.00 Melodic Techno Vol1 Sample Pack is one of the best-selling Production Music Live’s sample packs and includes over 300 Melodic Techno drum samples! Besides of loops, kicks, and claps, this boundle gives you more than 75 percussive elements, 30+ impacts/risers, 15 toms, and 13 Atmo / Fx sounds. The techno sample pack functions with every DAW. No specific software needed. Buy Here

Production Music Live in collaboration with Ben Böhmer curated this sample pack. The sound pack includes 5 fully produced tracks as Ableton project files, 150+ samples and Loops, and 50+ MIDI files. The MIDI, samples & loops are inspired from some of Ben’s biggest hits. A great sample pack to add to your arsenal.

Another artist series sample pack from Production Music Live. Nils Hoffmann known for his iconic melodic tracks crafted this sample pack. Included within are Samples & Loops, Diva Presets, 2 new unreleased Ableton Project Files & more.

Tim Engelhardt is a melodic techno beast whose tracks have been released on major labels like Watergate Records, Parquet Recordings, Stil vor Talent, Einmusika or Pokerflat. Within his sample pack you’ll find 3 Full Ableton Project Files (Templates) exclusively produced by Tim Engelhardt, Tim Engelhardt Sample Pack containing 140+ Loops and One Shots, Custom DIVA Preset Pack with 95 handcrafted patches, Midi files included (35+ Chords, Pads, Leads and Arps).

5 best FREE Melodic Techno sample packs:

1. We Rave You Tech Vol. 2 Melodic House & Techno Sample Pack

Free Download

2. Fractal Patterns Free Techno Sample Pack

3. Samplesound Techno Volume 3

Free Download

4. Samplesound Techno Volume 4

Free Download

5. Cosmic Techno Sample Pack “Signal”

Free Download

