Ultimate list of top 10 Trap sample packs in 2022

The ambiguity of the trap world has its charm in musical overtones. At first glance, for the vast majority of young people trap is associated with the hip hop subculture and such personalities like Future, Migos, or Young Thug. For fans of electronic sounds, trap’s era started around years 2012/2013 thanks to names like Flosstradamus, RL Grime, Baauer, UZ, and Hucci. From year to year, the genre is developing, resulting in such sub-genres as Hybrid Trap, Hard Trap, or Future Bass, thanks to which we know today such aliases as NGHTMRE, Slander or SAYMYNAME. There are hundreds of trap sample packs out there but since all of us are limited on resources and it’s always good to maintain quality over quantity when it comes to sample library we have shortlisted some of the best sample packs out there.

Below we prepared a list of top 10 sample packs & drum kits, which will certainly help you to create professional Trap beats and bangers that none of the artists mentioned above would be ashamed of.

List of top 10 Trap sample packs in 2022(Free Packs at the end)

1. Leviathan 3 by Black Octopus – €84.32

2. Ultimate Trap & Hip Hop Bundle by Ghosthack – €39.95 [Read below to get 25% off]

3. Hard Trap by Loopmasters – €33.69

4. The Best Trap Samples by Production Music Live – €12.90 to €17.90

5. DECAP – Drums That Knock Vol. 8 by Splice

6. Urban Trap Essentials Vol. 2 by Ghosthack – €24.95

7. Apashe Majestic Sample Pack on Splice

8. CloZee Sample Pack on Splice

9. Ether – Cloud Trap & Chill Trap – $29.95

10.The Kraken Vol 1 – Dubstep Serum Presets -$64.95

Read the description and our review of these trap sample packs down below & also there’s a free gift for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Best Premium Trap sample packs:

The third installment of Leviathan legendary series contains nearly 4000 exceptional sounds created by 10 world-class sound designers. For the first time ever the Leviathan series now includes 250 expert level Xfer Serum presets, all with macros assigned so users can get busy tweaking and creating their own music & bass loops with ease. Impeccable organization, key labeled kicks & snares, tempo labeled loops, and risers & fallers being labeled with bar increments are just a few reasons why producers love using the Leviathan library. Probably one of the best trap sample packs out there.

The longest pack’s DEMO we ever seen:



Download

Combination for 4 sample packs comprising one-shots, MIDI files, WAV loops, vocals, drums, sound FX & more to spice up your trap and hip hop beats. You can expect heavy 808s, crispy snares, and claps, hard-hitting kicks, fast hi-hats and melodies that will last forever into your listeners’ ears from the first sound on. Watch the pack in action down below and grab it for 25% off by using exclusive discount code “WERAVEYOU” on checkout.

Download

A heavyweight collection of evil Bass, tight punchy Drums, searing synth melodies and futuristic chord loops. Hard Trap features almost 1 Gig of content including Loops, One Hits, Synth Presets, MIDI files and Sampler Instruments. With Loops from 140-160BPM, you have all the content you need for building your own Trap banger. As always musical content is key-labelled for instant integration into your mix.

Listen 2 minute long preview of the pack:

Download

Professional Drum Sample Pack created to instantly sound like Travis Scott, Drake, Post Malone, or Trippy Red. Drum Samples, Loops, and Melodies will help you kick-start your production and get the best beat right from the start.

Extra: FREE project file for FLStudio and Ableton Live inside!

DEMO using this pack:

Download

Artist sample packs are one of the best and safest options for purchasing new sample packs for your library catering to the fact that you already know what type of sounds would be included in there. DECAP is a very established name in the trap music industry and his samples have been used on songs by Jay­Z, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Niall Horan, and many more. The sample pack primarily focuses on drums however there are some addons in the form of MIDI, textures, tonals, and vocals to help you elevate your sound.

Download

Trap Essentials Vol. 2 is a wide collection of drum loops, fills, foleys, one-shots, melodies, and many more. Inspired by sounds of hip-hop and trap producers such as Waka Flocka Flame, Gucci Mane, and Young Jeezy. The sample pack contains some crisp sounds to choose from or even for inspiring your next track. Check out the sample pack down below.

Download

Apashe is a renowned music producer known for his unique sound. Having scored music for numerous films & ads such as Fast & Furious, NBA, Adidas etc. Apashe Majestic Sample pack contains over 226 samples & loops is extremely diverse, giving you everything from Trap synth & melody loops to crisp drum one shots, organic FX, and MUCH more.

Download

Clozee is another great artist with her unique take on the genre. Included within are 101 one shots & 103 loops. The sample pack contains the perfect amalgamation of organic and electronic elements. The sample pack has been well received within the industry for years is definitely a one to watch out for trap music producers.

buy here

This sample pack is inspired by some of the leading hip hop & Trap artists such as Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, Lil Peep, Yung Lean, Trippie Redd, Lil Skies & more. Included within are 219 files containing 22 Bass Loop, 26 Bass One Shots, 40 Drum & Percussion Loops, 56 Drum & Percussion One Shots, 67 Melodic Loops, 8 Vocal Loops. The pack is known for its eloquent atmospheric sounds, synths, flute loops and more.

Buy here

TRAP 2018 is giving away the exact drum samples used in top-level productions, plus samples and sounds to chop up (or use as they are). It was made in collaboration with an international renowned trap producer that wishes to remain Anonymous.

Everything you hear in the demo is actually in the package and has been produced from scratch.

If you are good enough, now is the time to shine. If you have great ideas, now you have great tools to realize them.

buy here

Here is your BONUS – Our top 3 FREE Trap Sample Packs in 2022:

1. We Rave You Tech Vol. 1 Sample Pack

Vol. 1 is our debut sample pack. Filled with hard-hitting drums, crispy percussion, thick bass one shots and melodic loops, Vol1 contains the perfect sounds for your next Future Bass/Pop/Hip-hop/RnB/Trap track.

Free Download

2. Flosstradamus Sound Pack

Chicago bass trap royalty delivers a sound pack that will redline your brain. This instalment includes countless pitched reverb drums, bass instruments that will cause minor earthquakes, as well as a bunch of Floss’ unique FX samples that are sure to expand your production horizons.

Free Download

3. Future Bass Sample Pack vol. 4 by RAGGED

More than 250 samples, loops & vocals, including one full royalty free acapella packed into one FREE pack. MUST HAVE!

Free Download

We almost forgot… It’s only a first installment of the ‘Top trap sample packs’ series. Definitely a lot more to come really soon!

