u-He Diva Black Friday Sale 2022

Synthesizer AU/VST Plugin

Diva by u-he is a synthesizer that incorporates oscillators, filters, and envelopes within its layout. If you are looking for analog synth-like sounds, Diva is probably the closest bet for it. It features over 1200+ presets. The award-winning synth VST includes 3 ADSR envelope models based on classic synth hardware with keyboard follow and velocity scaling. In addition to that, it also contains 2 syncable LFOs with multiple waveforms, 2 stereo effect slots where you can choose from chorus, phaser, reverb, delay & rotary speaker. The mapping capabilities between different components of the synth VST make Diva a truly unique and great tool for music production.

Black Friday Deal: There are currently no black Friday deals on u-he Diva VST plugin.

Cost: $179

Buy here