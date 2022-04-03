UAD introduces Spark subscription service for native Plugins

By Feron 12

Entitled to be one of the world-leading development companies in the field of music production. Universal Audio holds up to a broad range of both analog and digital music production tools. Their analog hardware, audio interfaces, UAFX pedals, and mics are groundbreaking, just like their large collection of authentic plugins. On the 1st of April, UAD introduced its newest plug-in subscription service through a 1-minute sized video on Instagram. Meet UAD Spark.

Extraordinary studio sounds from over 60 years, made on the most famous pieces of analog hardware are now accessible on any DAW. A broad collection of hardware instruments and plug-ins are now available for usage without the use of UA hardware. In order to achieve the best performance possible for their plugins, UA introduced the UAD-2 Satellite series. This piece of hardware was specially built to calculate the plugins without affecting the CPU of the host computer. You wouldn’t be able to use any of UAD’s plugins, without connecting this storage to your computer. This is no more, through the introduction of a new subscription service. UAD Spark is a monthly or yearly plugin subscription service, connecting you straight to their huge catalog of instruments and plugins. An ever-evolving collection of digital music production tools will run natively on your Mac, without any UA hardware required.

Included Plugins:

Compressors : Teletronix LA-2A Collection, UA 1176 Collection, and API 2500 Bus Compressor.

: Teletronix LA-2A Collection, UA 1176 Collection, and API 2500 Bus Compressor. Reverbs/Delays : Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb, Pure Plate Reverb, and Galaxy Tape Echo.

: Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb, Pure Plate Reverb, and Galaxy Tape Echo. Preamps, EQ & Tape : API Vision Channel Strip Plus, Studer A800 Tape Machine, and Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ.

: API Vision Channel Strip Plus, Studer A800 Tape Machine, and Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ. Instruments: Opal Morphing Synthesizer, Ravel Grand Piano, Moog Minimoog, and Waterfall B3.

UAD Spark will offer you either a monthly or yearly subscription. Start your 14-day free trial and choose a monthly subscription of $19.99 or a yearly subscription of $149.99.

Have a look at Spark down below:

Image Credits: UAD