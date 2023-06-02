UMG taps Endel for further AI integration

By Ricky Iuliucci 54

Universal Music Group (UMG), has formed a groundbreaking partnership with AI-driven technology platform Endel. As UMG is one of the world’s leading music companies, this collaboration is set to revolutionize the music industry by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to create personalized soundtracks for listeners. Established in 2018, Endel is renowned for its unique algorithm that generates real-time soundscapes tailored to individuals’ needs and preferences. By analyzing various factors such as location, time of day, weather, and heart rate, Endel’s algorithm creates immersive and therapeutic compositions that promote relaxation, focus, and sleep. While Endel has previously collaborated with James Blake and Richie Hawtin, this marks their largest partnership to date.

Through this partnership, UMG (who in recent past has voiced concern with AI’s integration into the music business) aims to enhance the music experience for its vast audience by integrating Endel’s AI technology into its music catalog. By leveraging UMG’s extensive library, Endel will be able to generate an even more personalized and dynamic soundscape for each user, catering to their moods, activities, and environments.

This collaboration holds significant potential for the future of both companies. UMG gains access to Endel’s cutting-edge AI technology, enabling them to offer a more personalized and immersive musical experience to their listeners. By incorporating Endel’s algorithm, UMG can enhance its streaming platforms, ensuring that users receive a customized soundtrack that adapts to their ever-changing needs. For Endel, partnering with UMG provides an opportunity to expand its reach and impact. With access to UMG’s vast catalog, Endel can tap into an extensive array of musical genres, styles, and artists, enriching its algorithm’s capabilities and allowing users to enjoy an even wider range of personalized soundscapes.

Furthermore, musicians can explore the possibilities of creating exclusive content specifically for Endel’s AI-generated soundscapes, fostering new and innovative ways to engage with audiences and push the boundaries of music creation. UMG’s partnership with Endel marks a significant milestone in the music industry’s evolution. By combining forces, the collaboration aims to provide listeners with an unparalleled musical experience tailored to their preferences. This venture sets the stage for a future where artificial intelligence and music further intertwine, opening up endless possibilities for both companies and listeners alike.

Image credit: Steve Johnson (Unsplash)

